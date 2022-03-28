Winners of first annual New American Engagement Initiative student competition announced

On March 28, the New American Engagement Initiative announced the winners of the first annual student competition.

First place went to the Women in STEM team from Seton Hall University, who created a project on informing the American public of the military’s role in US society and foreign policy. Their paper will be published later this year in NAEI’s Reality Check series, to be followed by a social media campaign.

First runner-up went to the Democracy Support Task Force from George Mason University and second runner-up went to Nye’s Guys from American University.

The submission period for next year’s competition will open this Fall.

Explore NAEI

Engage with us: the New American Engagement Initiative welcomes feedback. Its success or failure hinges on the willingness of leading experts to scrutinize prior assumptions, consider alternative explanations, and be open to new approaches that collectively rethink, reshape, and reinvigorate US global engagement. Explore our program by navigating through our content, past and future events and experts pages.

Follow our work on Twitter with @ACScowcroft and connect with us using #NAEI and #FutureForeignPolicy.

Related Experts: Kelly Grieco