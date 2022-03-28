Winners of first annual New American Engagement Initiative student competition announced

On March 28, the New American Engagement Initiative announced the winners of the first annual student competition.
First place went to the Women in STEM team from Seton Hall University, who created a project on informing the American public of the military’s role in US society and foreign policy. Their paper will be published later this year in NAEI’s Reality Check series, to be followed by a social media campaign.
First runner-up went to the Democracy Support Task Force from George Mason University and second runner-up went to Nye’s Guys from American University.
The submission period for next year’s competition will open this Fall.
Jan 12, 2021
Assumptions Testing Series
The New American Engagement Initiative’s Assumptions Testing series explores some of the foundational beliefs that guide US foreign policy. By questioning the conventional wisdom, and exposing these assumptions to close scrutiny, the series aims to open a new seam in the policy debate and generate a more lively, fruitful, and effective strategic dialogue – one that is capable of producing a sustainable, nonpartisan strategy for US global engagement.
Feb 18, 2021
Reality Check Series
The New American Engagement Initiative’s Reality Checks are short briefs dedicated to exploring a particular policy or set of policies, assessing their efficacy, and, where appropriate, proposing alternatives. Reality Checks are published regularly and tied to the news of the day or derive from NAEI’s Assumptions Testing series. All are succinct and straight-to-the-point. The briefs are designed for busy professionals anxious for pragmatic and timely policy options.
Jan 26, 2022
Engagement Reframed Series
The New American Engagement Initiative’s Engagement Reframed policy briefs reimagine and reframe the US approach to the world beyond traditional, narrow notions of US military dominance to fashion an achievable and sustainable form of US leadership in a world of many capable actors.