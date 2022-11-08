Christopher I. Mundiath

Interpreter

Christopher Mundiath is from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. After being born in northern Peru, he came to the United States when I was just 6 months old.

His interest in politics, particularly global affairs, was first sparked during a winter trip to Dubai in 2008. His father’s cousin, Pradeep Menon, co-founder and principal of Blue Bell Shipping LLC, spoke about his company and operations with the United States military. He went on to briefly describe some prominent U.S officials he’s been in contact with—which stuck with him.

In college, Mundiath got involved with the Young Republicans at La Salle University in Philadelphia. After graduating in 2015, he worked for an exporting company based in Lima, Peru. During the summer of 2016, he returned to the US to intern for the Philadelphia Republican Party before once again going back to Lima to work for non-profit organization, Medlife, as a regional coordinator for medical and nursing school students interning in Lima’s lower income communities.

In 2017, he returned to the US and served as communications director for a city-wide district attorney election before later that year, running for state representative himself in Pennsylvania’s 70th House District.

He has stayed very active in local politics. Mundiath is chairman of the Montgomery County (PA) Young Republicans, while founding and leading his own state-wide Latino republican outreach organization. Outside of politics, he is very active in his community. Mundiath is a board member of a non-partisan Hispanic organization that aims to raise awareness of issues facing the Latino community and serves as junior deacon at his local Masonic lodge.