Elaine Dezenski

Chief Growth Officer

Blank Slate Technologies

Elaine Dezenski is the Chief Growth Officer at Blank Slate Technologies. She has held senior positions at the World Economic Forum, INTERPOL, Crossmatch Technologies, the U.S Department of Homeland Security, and Siemens Corporation. Since 2015, she has been a member of the advisory board at the Center on Economic and Financial Power, FDD, where she writes on a range of national and economic security topics. She is the Vice-Chair of the Board of Integrity Initiatives International, an NGO working to combat grand corruption and kleptocracy. Ms. Dezenski holds degrees from Georgetown University and Wheaton College (MA). From 2017-2020, she was a lecturer in the Program on Ethics, Politics, and Economics at Yale University.