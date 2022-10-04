Francis A A Finelli

Managing Director

The Carlyle Group

Frank Finelli joined The Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm, in December 1998, where he is a Managing Director focusing on investments in the defense and aerospace sector.

He has led numerous acquisitions and developed Carlyle’s cross-portfolio purchasing and functional initiatives. He has been repeatedly selected for the Defense News 100 Most Influential and Executive Mosaic WASH100 distinctions.



Previously, Mr. Finelli served as legislative assistant for then-Senator Dan Coats (R-IN), member of the Armed Services Committee and Select Committee on Intelligence. Before retiring as an Army Lieutenant Colonel, Mr. Finelli served as a Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the first Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR) in 1997. He also worked for the Vice Chairman in restructuring the Joint Requirements Oversight Council (JROC), when he also coordinated reviews of communications and intelligence programs. From 1986 to 1989, he was an Associate Professor of Economics at the U.S. Military Academy, where he taught econometrics and conducted manpower and defense procurement analyses. A Field Artillery Master Gunner, Mr. Finelli served in the 82d Airborne, 1st Armored, and 3d Infantry Divisions.



Mr. Finelli is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, where he was also a varsity letterman in swimming and water polo. He holds a Master of Sciences in Finance and Operations Research from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Military Arts in Strategy from U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Mr. Finelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Lexington Institute, and Atlantic Council. He is the former gubernatorially appointed Chairman of Virginia’s Veteran Services Foundation. Mr. Finelli also serves as a Director for Army Emergency Relief (AER) and Business Executives for National Security (BENS), as well as the MIT Sloan School Executive Board. His military awards include the Defense Superior Service Award, the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf cluster, the Honor Cross of the German Armed Forces in Silver, the Ranger Tab and Master Parachutist badge.