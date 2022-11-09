Kent Regens

Co-Founder and President

Elm Park Minerals, LP

Kent is the co-founder and President of Elm Park Minerals, LP. Elm Park focuses on the acquisition, management, and divestiture of oil and gas mineral rights in conventional and unconventional fields in the US. Prior to co-founding Elm Park in 2013, he worked at Chesapeake Energy Corporation as a landman in the Barnett Shale and Permian Basin, and as an analyst at HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Ltd, where he provided research and analysis to institutional clients.

Kent is a member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Middle East Institute, and the American Association of Petroleum Landmen. He holds an MSc. from the University of Edinburgh, and a BA from the University of Oklahoma. He lives in Oklahoma City with his wife, and three sons.