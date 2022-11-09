Lauren Mason

Director, Private Member Office

Heathcote Capital Management

Lauren Mason is a family-office executive with over 15 years of experience in private equity, real estate, retail, and family office environments. She has driven the strategic planning process and introduced financial rigor in both startup and mature businesses, and she has extensive experience working with C-suite leaders and Fortune 500 board directors managing board meeting and governance administration.

Currently, as Director of private family office Heathcote Capital Management, Lauren manages strategy and operations for an ultra-high-net-worth portfolio of investments and acts as proxy for every family-office transaction. In 2015, she built the operational and financial management infrastructure from the ground up and now oversees family governance, legal and compliance, direct trust, estate, philanthropy initiatives, and a real estate portfolio.

Lauren also acts in a CFO capacity and has oversight for P&L, financial reporting, payroll, accounts payable, and reconciliation functions and leads the organization’s foundation and charitable giving/fundraising strategy. She is the Owner’s Rep for a 57,000 square foot multi-property national real estate portfolio and is charged with managing its multimillion-dollar private art collection.

Previously as Chief of Staff for $312B alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management, Lauren fielded and resolved all inquiries directed to the Global Head of Private Equity and acted as the first point of contact for all initiatives and meetings related to the seven Fortune 500 boards the partner sat on. Earlier, as operations manager for then startup real estate PE firm Highbrook Investment Management, Lauren built the entire operational infrastructure to support a functioning office space and oversaw all facilities and technology investments and vendor relationships. During her two years at $50B global PE firm Apax Partners, Lauren supported various management teams.

Prior to her career in the finance industry, Lauren spent seven years in retail operations roles. She owned a successful two-location women’s clothing boutique in Washington, DC that she bootstrapped and negotiated a successful exit for. Later, as Special Assistant to Rag and Bone’s CEO, she developed the company’s first formal sales, inventory, and cost management systems.

Since 2018, Lauren has served as Board Vice Chair and Member of the Succession Planning and Finance Committees for CCBC Children’s Center. She has partnered with the Treasurer to select a new investment management team and implement a new investment process and plan.

Lauren holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. She lives in Washington, DC with her son.