Theodore Nappo

Program Specialist

United States Department of State

Theodore Nappo is a Program Specialist at the U.S. Department of State in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and works on projects related to Iraq and the greater Middle East and North Africa region. He has worked at the Department since 2020. In 2021, he received his M.A. in Middle Eastern Studies from the City University of New York and in 2018, he received his B.A. in English with a minor in Political Science from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He speaks Arabic.