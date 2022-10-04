Timothy L. Kubarych

Partner

Harding Loevner

Timothy Kubarych is a Partner and Deputy Manager of Research of Harding Loevner, a global equity asset management firm of $70 billion assets under management located in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Tim monitors and manages Harding Loevner’s fundamental investment research process. Prior to his current role, Tim worked in the Office of the Chief Investment Officer on Special Projects. Tim collaborated with the CEO and CIO of the firm to create a methodology for fund capacity management, introduced behavioral audits to monitor areas of the investment process susceptible to cognitive biases, and created a quantitative risk management program to systematically monitor absolute and relative levels of portfolio volatility.

Tim is a Chartered Financial Analyst earned his BA in Mathematics with a minor in History from Hamilton College. Tim is an officer of the Board of Directors of the Hackley School’s Alumni Association serving as Secretary and a member of the Investment Committee. Tim has been an active volunteer at the Museum of Mathematics advancing alternative math education. Tim lives in New York City.