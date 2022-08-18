Tom Sanderson

Tom Sanderson is a consultant and the former director of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) where he conducted field work in 75 countries, engaging NGOs, terrorists, warfighters, refugees, traffickers, and clergy. Sanderson has authored opinion pieces in The New York Times and Washington Post, testifies before the U.S. Congress, provides expert commentary for the media, and teaches courses for the U.S. Intelligence Community. Sanderson’s “Global Disruptive Forces” presentation has been delivered to leading private sector corporations, military and intelligence agencies, and universities worldwide.

Sanderson is Principal at Tom Sanderson Consulting, leading a multi-national team serving clients on geopolitics, terrorism, and frontier market opportunities. From 1998-2002, he conducted terrorism studies for the U.S. Government. He held fellowships at the American Academy in Berlin & at Fudan University in Shanghai. Sanderson is a member of the Middle East Institute’s Counterterrorism and Extremism Advisory Council and is co-chair of the Councilors Program at the Atlantic Council. He is on the Advisory Council of Hostage US and served as a subject matter expert for the U.S. multiagency Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell.

Sanderson holds a B.A. and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Wheaton College and an M.A. from the Fletcher School at Tufts University. Recent field work: Morocco, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Jordan, Philippines, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger.