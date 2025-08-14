WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 14, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) and Florida International University (FIU) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore joint initiatives that advance consensus building, research, and engagement in Latin America and the Caribbean.

FIU will leverage the ongoing leadership and engagements led by the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom, and the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy.

Building on a shared commitment to research and delivering solutions, the agreement establishes a framework to develop collaborative initiatives and produce publications that address some of the region’s most pressing challenges, such as economic development, security, and the influence of extra-regional actors.

“This partnership with FIU builds on our mutual commitment to producing out-of-the-box, forward-thinking research and convenings, and country-specific solutions that shape policies across the Americas,” said Jason Marczak, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “Together, we can further connect policy communities and amplify new voices working to strengthen the region.”

AALAC, the Green School, the Adam Smith Center, and the Gordon Institute will co-host events in Miami, Washington, and throughout the region, while developing exchange programs that bridge thought leadership and real-world policymaking.

“This renewed partnership deepens the long-standing collaboration between FIU and the Atlantic Council, which most recently brought both institutions together in Panama to honor President Donald Trump’s newly appointed ambassador to the country, Kevin Marino Cabrera, an FIU alumnus,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “By strengthening ties between Washington, DC and Florida—home to one of the region’s largest diaspora communities and a vital gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean—the partnership reinforces a shared commitment to shaping the hemisphere’s future through research, dialogue, and policy.”

