Atlantic Council announces 2025 class of Millennium Leadership Intensive participants

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 11, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program (MLP) selected thirty-five rising leaders for its 2025 class of the Millenium Leadership Intensive.

The Millennium Leadership Intensive (MLI) is a hybrid, three-month program designed to equip rising professionals with the leadership prowess, global perspective, and supportive network needed to drive meaningful change. Through advanced leadership training and an immersive study tour to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and the Palestinian territories, participants will be invited to reflect on their personal leadership journey within the context of today’s complex geopolitical landscape. Grounded in real-world experiences, the program empowers participants with the tools and confidence to advance in their own careers and improve the world around them.

“So many of today’s geopolitical challenges can be viewed as case studies in leadership,” said MLP senior director Jonah Fisher. “MLI participants are uniquely positioned not only to navigate evolving global dynamics, but also to learn from them and apply those insights to drive meaningful work in their respective fields.”

The 2025 MLI class is the second class selected by the Atlantic Council. The thirty-five participants represent sixteen countries and bring a diverse array of expertise across government, civil society, media, and business sectors.

This year’s MLI cohort includes a dynamic range of leaders from around the world: elected officials such a Polish member of parliament and a Romanian senator; senior U.S. government professionals; and advisors to major global institutions including NATO, the OSCE, and the World Bank. The cohort also features prominent lawyers, real estate entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals in global development who demonstrate the diversity and depth possible in an international career. A full list of this year’s participants, including their biographies, is available on the program’s website, linked here.

After completing the program, MLI participants join a dynamic alumni network continuing to drive impact and shape the global future.

For further information please contact Millennium Leadership Program Director Jonah Fisher at millennium@atlanticcouncil.org.

For press inquiries, please contact press@atlanticcouncil.org.