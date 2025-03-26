WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 26, 2025– The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program selected twenty-five rising leaders for its new European Leadership Accelerator.

Building on the Millennium Leadership Program’s core tenets of leadership development and global impact, the European Leadership Accelerator aims to equip distinguished European professionals with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to address the largest challenges of our time. The new program will focus on the digital and green transitions, and participants will gain a deeper understanding of how they can uniquely contribute to the continent’s development of innovative policy.

“At this complex moment for EU-US relations, it is now more important than ever that US-based think tanks invest in a new generation of European leadership,” said Jonah Fisher, senior director of the Millennium Leadership Program. “The inaugural cohort of the European Leadership Accelerator brings together a wealth of expertise on some of the most significant opportunities and challenges facing not only Europe but the transatlantic community.”

Members of the cohort hail from eighteen countries across Europe and represent a diverse array of expertise and experience from government, civil society, and business sectors. A full list of this year’s participants, including their biographies, is available on the program’s website.

In partnership with KONU, an international leadership consultancy, participants will enhance their leadership capabilities and professional growth through diagnostics, expert-led trainings, strategic networking, and peer-to-peer learning. To explore Europe’s evolving digital and green energy landscapes, participants will travel to London to attend expert panels, participate in site visits, and network with representatives from the public and private sector. Upon completion of the program, participants will remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.

The European Leadership Accelerator (ELA) is an Atlantic Council initiative, made possible thanks to support from Apple. For more information, please visit the European Leadership Accelerator webpage.

For further information, please contact the Millennium Leadership Program at millennium@atlanticcouncil.org .

About the Millennium Leadership Program

Since its inception, the Millennium Leadership Program (MLP) has built a dynamic community of leaders who transform bold ideas into action. Grounded in the pillars of leadership, community, and impact, MLP equips global professionals with the tools, networks, and experiences to elevate their leadership and drive meaningful change. Through world-class programming, participants engage with global leaders, expand their influence, and contribute to a more equitable and prosperous future.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.