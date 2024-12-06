WASHINGTON, DC, – DECEMBER 6, 2024 – The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program is launching a new initiative to equip rising European leaders with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to address critical challenges related to the digital and green transition. Launching in Spring 2025, the European Leadership Accelerator (ELA) builds on the Millennium Leadership Program’s core leadership development program and mission to convene global leaders around critical issues.

“This program comes at a pivotal moment for Europe as it confronts transformative challenges in technology and environment policy,” said Jonah Fisher, senior director of the Millennium Leadership Program. “The European Leadership Accelerator will empower the next generation of leaders to not only navigate these challenges but to shape solutions that promote resilience, innovation, and equity across the continent.”

This five-month program will immerse participants in intensive virtual learning and a three-day convening in London. Twenty-five exceptional professionals driving change at the intersection of the digital and green transition will be selected to explore Europe’s evolving technological and environmental landscape. Participants will enhance their leadership capabilities and professional growth through diagnostics, expert-led trainings, strategic networking, and peer-to-peer learning. The convening will explore the rapidly evolving European digital and green transitions, featuring immersive workshops, expert panels, and site visits.

Applications will be open from December 5, 2024, to January 5, 2025. Ideal candidates are impact-driven, politically engaged professionals from the European Economic Area countries or the United Kingdom between the ages of 25 to 40 working in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. For more information, please visit the European Leadership Accelerator webpage. The European Leadership Accelerator (ELA) is an Atlantic Council initiative, made possible thanks to Apple’s support.

For further information, please contact the Millennium Leadership Program at millennium@atlanticcouncil.org.