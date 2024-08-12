WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12, 2024 – The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program, a year-long, high-impact program for emerging global leaders in international affairs, has selected thirty-six young global leaders as its 2024 class of Millennium Fellows.

The Millennium Fellowship aims to hone leadership acumen, foster community, and increase capacity for meaningful impact. Fellows join a global community of experts, access unparalleled opportunities to meet global leaders, participate in dynamic learning experiences, and lead debates on key global issues.

“In a deeply consequential year of elections across the globe; never before has the need for a new generation of leadership been clearer.” said Jonah Fisher, director of the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program. “Our fellows reflect the leaders of tomorrow — globally connected, growth-oriented, and relentless in their drive towards a more equitable, prosperous, and democratic future.”

The 2024 Millennium Fellows — the tenth fellowship class selected by the Atlantic Council — hail from nineteen countries around the world and represent a diverse array of expertise and experience across government, civil society, media, and business sectors. A full list of this year’s fellows, including their biographies, are available on the program’s website.

Participants include rising leaders in the White House and US executive agencies, the head of a Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization in Ukraine, founders of social ventures that use technology to strengthen democracy and education, and a leading activist in the Hong Kong Umbrella Movement. Fellows from government include the minister of information for Costa Rica, a member of the Mexican Senate, and a chamber of deputies member in the Romanian parliament.

In addition to government and civil society leaders, this impressive cohort features emerging business and finance leaders from Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and J.P. Morgan. The cohort also includes Middle East correspondents from CNBC and the Wall Street Journal; the head of global response at OpenAI; and the previous head of strategy for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

As the cornerstone of the Atlantic Council’s efforts to develop the next generation of foreign policy leaders, the Millennium Fellowship is a nine-month, high-impact leadership accelerator for rising leaders from around the world and across sectors. Fellows complete a curriculum comprising world-class leadership development and have access to the Atlantic Council’s geopolitical expertise and international reach. Upon completion of the program, fellows join a worldwide alumni community and remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.

In addition to the primarily virtual programming, this year’s cohort will complete a study tour in Malaysia, where fellows will experience an up-close and in-person examination of global challenges.

For further information please contact Millennium Leadership Program Director Jonah Fisher at millennium@atlanticcouncil.org.

For press inquiries, please contact press@atlanticcouncil.org.