WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) announced today that Daniel P. Erikson, former deputy assistant secretary of defense and former National Security Council senior director for the western hemisphere, and Nathalie Rayes, former US ambassador to the Republic of Croatia, have joined the Atlantic Council as nonresident senior fellows.

The appointments come at a time when decisionmakers in Washington are increasingly interested in demonstrating US leadership in the Americas. Erikson and Rayes bring deep expertise in regional security, diplomacy, and law enforcement that will enhance the Center’s mission to deliver forward-looking analysis and actionable policy solutions.

“Mr. Erikson and Ambassador Rayes join our first-in-class cadre of Non-Resident Senior Fellows, bringing nuanced insight and expertise to further strengthen our capacity to navigate and help shape policy discussions at a time of global transformation,” commented Jason Marczak, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

Daniel P. Erikson will focus on regional security, including the fight against transnational organized crime, and strengthening regional multilateral institutions. He most recently served as special assistant to the president and senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs at the National Security Council. Prior assignments include positions with the Department of Defense, the Office of the Vice President, and the Department of State. Erikson, who is currently a senior advisor at Covington & Burling, holds a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School and previously received the State Department’s Superior Honor Award.

“The Western Hemisphere faces a critical moment in addressing deep and persistent security challenges. I am delighted to join with top scholars at the Atlantic Council to bring new ideas to the forefront about how Latin American countries can improve cooperation to preserve peace, combat illicit networks, and strengthen the rule of law,” said Erikson.

Nathalie Rayes will focus on Mexico policy at a time when the US–Mexico relationship has never been more critical. She served as the 10th US ambassador to Croatia, where she led efforts to advance economic prosperity, security, and cultural cooperation. Prior to her diplomatic service, she was president and CEO of Latino Victory and a vice president at Grupo Salinas, a leading Mexican conglomerate. She was recognized as one of the 25 most powerful Latinas in the United States by People en Español magazine.

“At a time when the U.S.–Mexico relationship plays such a critical role in shaping the future of our hemisphere, I’m honored to join the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. I look forward to contributing to thoughtful, actionable policy that reflects our shared values and deepens cooperation across borders,” said Rayes.

