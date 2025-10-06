WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 6, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) announced today the addition of José Manuel Restrepo, president of Universidad EIA (Escuela de Ingeniería de Antioquia) and former Colombia minister of finance and public credit, as nonresident senior fellow.

Restripo will use his expertise on foreign trade, investment strategies to advance sustainable economic growth and competitiveness across the region to strengthens the Center’s economic development portfolio, where he will contribute expertise on foreign trade and investment. Restrepo’s firsthand insight into navigating global economic shifts will enhance understanding of how Latin America and the Caribbean can serve as long-term partners to other countries.

“José Manuel brings unparalleled expertise at the intersection of economics, higher education, and policymaking,” said Jason Marczak, vice president and senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “His leadership experience in government and academia will be invaluable as the Center advances innovative solutions to promote sustainable growth and competitiveness across the region.”

Restrepo served as Colombia’s minister of finance and public credit from May 2021 to August 2022 and as minister of trade, industry, and tourism from August 2018 to May 2021. Before that, he was president of Universidad del Rosario and CESA Business School in Bogotá. His work has focused on expanding access and quality in higher education, strengthening national research and innovation systems, and fostering private-sector competitiveness.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center,” said Restrepo. “Through this appointment, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to ensuring that the work carried out in spaces of research and analysis continues strengthening Latin America and the Caribbean’s productivity and competitiveness on the global stage, while further deepening the region’s economic and investment ties with the United States. Achieving both will contribute to greater equity and social development across our region.”

For questions or interview requests, please contact Press@AtlanticCouncil.org.