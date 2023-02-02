To kick off LGBTQ+ history month in October, Out in Energy is delighted to invite you to a hybrid event featuring Mr. Puesh Kumar, Director of the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy. In his role, Kumar leads DOE’s mission to address cyber, physical, and natural hazards and threats to the U.S. energy infrastructure. This event will take place Thursday, October 6 from 6:00 PM – 8:15 PM ET at the home of Out in Energy co-lead Marco Margheri.

This event is part of a series of Out in Energy engagements designed to inform network members on key energy trends and policies, connect people across the LGBTQI+ community working in energy and climate, and raise overall visibility for LGBTQI+ people working in these fields.

To attend, please RSVP by emailing Zack Strauss at [email protected] In your RSVP, please let us know if you would like to participate in person or virtually. Those attending through Zoom should expect to join at 6:30 PM EST. Note that in-person attendance is limited and we will inform you when capacity has been reached.

If you have any questions or concerns, or if you would like to refer someone to join the Network, please do not hesitate to reach out to Zack Strauss at [email protected]. We would also encourage you to join our private LinkedIn community here.

Agenda

6:00 – 6:30 PM EST | Networking and refreshments

6:30 – 7:15 PM EST | Moderated discussion and Q&A with Director Puesh Kumar

7:15 – 8:15 PM EST | Networking and refreshments

Out in Energy is able to build and conduct programming thanks to the contributions of its sponsors. If you are interested in contributing to the Out in Energy Network or serving as a foundational sponsor, please contact Zack Strauss at [email protected].

Past event