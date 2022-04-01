Washington, DC – April 1, 2022 – The Atlantic Council today announced a $25-million gift from leading American philanthropist and businesswoman Adrienne Arsht to endow the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC).

The Center, which launched in 2013 with generous annual funding from Arsht, has become a leading nonpartisan voice in advancing new, innovative policy perspectives that challenge conventional wisdom about the region’s direction and illustrate why Latin America and the Caribbean matter for the world.

“I knew when we launched this center in 2013 that the Atlantic Council shared in my vision to embrace and incorporate Latin America and the Caribbean as equal and trusted partners in the transatlantic community,” said Adrienne Arsht.

The team, led by senior director Jason Marczak, prioritizes thoughtful and impactful solutions to broaden recognition of the region’s global relevance, its strategic importance for the United States, and how to advance a more prosperous future for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“ I am honored to support this important work in perpetuity and to have my family name connected to the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center,” said Arsht. “Thank you to Fred Kempe and everyone at the Atlantic Council for making this a priority and highlighting Latin America and the Caribbean as a strategic and economic partner.”

“We are grateful to Adrienne for this generous gift which ensures that our impact-driven work on this strategically important region continues for generations to come,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “Over the past 9 years, the Latin America team has worked to integrate the region more fully into the transatlantic community by fostering a new era of partnership and action among political, business, and opinion leaders of Latin America, Europe, and the United States.”

Said Jason Marczak, “I have had the privilege of working with Adrienne for 9 years and seen firsthand her deep passion and commitment to the region and the work of the center. Adrienne is a true champion of the Americas, working every day to elevate the importance of Latin America and the Caribbean. This generous gift is a testament to Adrienne’s belief that the region must be a policy priority.”

The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center broadens understanding of regional transformations and delivers constructive, results-oriented solutions to inform how the public and private sectors can advance hemispheric prosperity. The center focuses on Latin America and the Caribbean’s strategic role in a global context with a priority on pressing political, economic, and social issues that will define the trajectory of the region. The Center advances a global vision to its select lines of programming: Venezuela’s multidimensional crisis; Central American prosperity; US-Mexico ties; China in Latin America; Colombia’s future; a changing Brazil; Caribbean development; commerce’s evolving shifts; energy resources; and post-COVID prosperity.

