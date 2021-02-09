New effort will play leading role informing policies that address urgent challenges in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

WASHINGTON, DC — February 9, 2021 — The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) will launch tomorrow the Northern Triangle Advisory Group, a major new effort that will inform and generate support for new policy solutions to the serious challenges facing Central America. The project will be undertaken in partnership with DT Institute, a nonprofit organization that partners with communities and leaders to help build and preserve more resilient, equitable, inclusive, and democratic societies.

The Northern Triangle Advisory Group will focus on core issues facing Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador: sustainable economic development, rule of law, climate migration, and conflict reduction. Today’s launch comes at a defining moment as the region grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of devastating back-to-back hurricanes. At the same time, a new administration in the United States brings renewed hope for working closely with the Northern Triangle countries to address the root causes of migration and curb unauthorized migration.

“The prosperity of the Northern Triangle is directly linked to prosperity of the hemisphere,” said Jason Marczak, Director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “This is something President Biden understands. The time is now to propose new sustainable ideas to achieve our shared goal of security and prosperity in the region.”

The effort will be a key component of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center’s innovative programming on Central America, which provides whole-of-society solutions to the most challenging policy issues in the Northern Triangle, including driving sustainable and inclusive economic development, implementing practical measures to combat corruption and strengthen the rule of law, reducing conflict by tackling the socio-economic causes of violence and crime, and addressing climate change. “DT Institute is proud to join forces with the Atlantic Council to help inform new policy solutions to improve the critical situation in the Northern Triangle,” said Hugh Doyle, DT Institute CEO. “Now more than ever we need to bring a positive change in the region.”

This new effort will bring together an influential group of advisors from the region, including former government officials, business leaders, academics, and civil society members, each of whom will be involved in proposing and galvanizing support for actionable recommendations put forth in three policy briefs that will be published in the first half of 2021. “The COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming elections in Central America, and the recent change in administration in the United States can bring about monumental change in the region. This heterogeneous group will push the envelope on conventional thinking to Central America’s longstanding challenges,” said Maria Fernanda Bozmoski, Deputy Director of Programs and Central America lead at AALAC.

The Northern Triangle Advisory Group will be launched at a private virtual event tomorrow and the first brief will be published in March 2021.



