Washington, DC – January 22, 2020 – The Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs today announced the addition of David Mack as a nonresident senior fellow. During his fellowship, Mack will focus on US-Iraq relations.

“Ambassador Mack is an authority on US foreign policy in the Middle East. His extensive experience in diplomacy and first-hand knowledge of the region’s politics and history will bring invaluable insight to the Atlantic Council. We are very fortunate to have him on board,” said Director of the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative Dr. Abbas Kadhim.

David Mack is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs (1990-1993) and US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (1986-1989). Mack’s US diplomatic assignments included Iraq, Jordan, Jerusalem, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia. He has expertise on US Middle East policy and the security of the Arabian Peninsula and Persian Gulf region. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Harvard University.

For any questions or to request an interview with David Mack, please contact ‪[email protected].