WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 6, 2022 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced the Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship is now accepting applications for the 4th cohort of fellows, now through August 15, 2022. Over the course of the next year, the veteran fellows chosen from this highly selective process will gain the skills and tools needed to serve as next-generation leaders in the rapidly evolving advanced energy industry.

The Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship develops leaders to become peer mentors, advocates, and spokespeople for other veterans, reservists, and military spouses, and solidifies the advanced energy connection to national security and the mission-driven progress of veterans’ employment in advanced energy. Advanced energy is defined by leading-edge energy technologies including solar, wind, batteries, geothermal, microgrids, advanced nuclear, electric vehicles, end-user energy efficiency, among other innovations.

“As Advisor to the Veterans Advanced Energy Project, I’ve been deeply impressed by the breadth and depth of their Fellowship Program and commend its value to the clean energy industry, public entities, nonprofits, as well as to the veterans and military spouses destined for senior leadership,” said Sherri Goodman, Atlantic Council Board Director and former US Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Environmental Security.

Participation in the fellowship includes monthly policy webinars with experts from the Atlantic Council network; policy proposal development for publication in the Global Energy Center’s EnergySource blog; experienced-based skills training in public speaking and op-ed writing; connection building with veterans in the advanced energy industry across local communities; and participation in the 2023 Veterans Advanced Energy Summit. A successful fellow will become a peer mentor, advocate, and spokesperson for other veterans, reservists, and military spouses, helping to solidify the advanced energy connection to national security and the mission-driven advancement of veterans’ employment in advanced energy.

The Veterans Advanced Energy Summit is an annual conference dedicated to veterans and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry, where participants gain insights into the technology, policy, and economic trends that are driving the global energy transition.

Interested candidates can find detailed requirements about eligibility, participation, and applications at www.vetsenergyproject.org/fellowship. Please contact [email protected] for additional inquiries.