Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to be presented with Distinguished International Leadership Award at the May 11 ceremony in Washington, DC

The people of Ukraine will receive first-ever Distinguished Leadership Award for an entire nation, to be accepted by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States H.E. Oksana Markarova

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi to be honored with Distinguished Business Leadership Award

Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award to be given to Ukrainian singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala on behalf of all Ukrainian artists

WASHINGTON, DC—May 9, 2022—The Atlantic Council announced today the honorees and speakers for the 2022 Distinguished Leadership Awards. The honorees will be recognized at a gala at The Anthem on May 11 in Washington, DC.

The 2022 Distinguished International Leadership Award will be given to the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi, who will be recognized for his extraordinary life as an economist, academic, central banker, and public servant, most recently leading Italy through the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, reaffirming Italy’s significant role in Europe and beyond. Prime Minister Draghi’s award will be presented by US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.

The Atlantic Council will recognize, for the first time ever, an entire nation with a Distinguished Leadership Award—honoring the People of Ukraine for their extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion. The award will be presented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and accepted by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and Executive Chairman Emeritus of the Atlantic Council General James L. Jones will also participate in the award presentation.

The 2022 Distinguished Business Leadership Award will be presented to Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in recognition of his extraordinary role in the global energy industry and the bold steps the company has taken towards a zero-carbon world. Mr. Descalzi’s award will be presented by UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The 2022 Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award will be presented to Ukrainian singer-songwriter Jamala, winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. Jamala will accept the award on behalf of all Ukrainian artists, recognizing those using their creative talents to preserve and protect Ukrainian culture and identity throughout the Russian invasion. Jamala will be introduced by Atlantic Council Executive Vice Chair Adrienne Arsht.

The Distinguished Leadership Awards is among the most important gatherings of global decision-makers in Washington each year and has been dubbed “the Washington Oscars.” It is recognized for its style, its substance, its star-studded international guest list, and its recognition of the world’s most influential changemakers. The event recognizes individuals who best represent the pillars of the transatlantic relationship: political and policy leaders, business executives, military brass, and artistic and humanitarian champions.

Past recipients of the Distinguished International Leadership Award include US presidents George W. Bush, William J. Clinton and George H.W. Bush; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada; German Chancellor Helmut Kohl; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Hillary Clinton; then-Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde; and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

The event program will begin at 7:00pm ET on May 11 and will be open to pre-credentialed media. To request a credential, please contact [email protected]. The event will also be livestreamed here.

To learn more about the Distinguished Leadership Awards, please visit here. For general media inquiries, please contact [email protected].