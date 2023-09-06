WASHINGTON, D.C. – September 6, 2023 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s (GEC) Veterans Advanced Energy Project (VAEP) announced the twenty highly distinguished military veterans of the 2023-2024 VAEP Fellowship Program. This one-year fellowship offers veterans an immersive experience in the field of advanced energy, culminating in a policy proposal capstone that exemplifies VAEP’s motto, “energy security is national security.”

On the selection of the 2023 cohort, Kevin Doffing, nonresident senior fellow and director of VAEP, said, “We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional veterans to the VAEP Fellowship Program. Their military backgrounds, combined with their unwavering commitment to advancing energy solutions, make them uniquely qualified to drive positive change in the energy sector. We believe their contributions will have a profound impact on shaping a more sustainable and secure energy future.”

Landon Derentz, senior director of the GEC noted, “This fellowship provides an excellent opportunity for veterans to not only gain valuable expertise in advanced energy and form lasting connections with leaders in the field, but also reinforces the clear connections between energy policy, climate action, and the work of the national security community.”

Now in its fourth year, the VAEP fellowship continues to be a pioneering program aimed at harnessing the leadership, skills, and experience of military veterans to address the complex challenges facing the global energy landscape. The fellows represent a talented group of veterans, each of whom has demonstrated exceptional dedication to service and a passion for advancing sustainable energy solutions.

The fellowship provides veterans with a unique opportunity to engage in in-depth research, analysis, and collaborative efforts within the advanced energy sector. The program is designed to empower veterans with the knowledge and tools needed to drive innovation and sustainable change in the energy sector. Over the course of the year, this distinguished group will be mentored by leading experts in the field, attend cutting-edge conferences, participate in workshops and seminars, and further develop public speaking and writing skills to bring veterans’ unique perspective to policy dialogues on energy security and energy transition.

The fellowship will culminate in a capstone project, where each fellow will develop and present policy proposals that address pressing advanced energy issues. These proposals will contribute to the ongoing discourse on energy policy and play a vital role in shaping the future of global energy security. The cohort will officially commence in October of 2023.

About the Veterans Advanced Energy Project:

VAEP is a program led by the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center that aims to harness the skills and experience of military veterans to drive innovation and sustainability in the advanced energy sector. Through its fellowship program, VAEP empowers veterans to become leaders and advocates for a more secure and sustainable energy future.

About the Global Energy Center:

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions.