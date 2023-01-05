WASHINGTON DC, January 05, 2023 —The Atlantic Council Freedom and Prosperity Center announced the convening of the first annual Freedom and Prosperity Research Conference on February 2. Scholars and former policymakers from around the world will present their analysis on the importance of freedom in promoting prosperity in developing countries.

“Our research informs agents of change in developing countries—government officials, other thought leaders, journalists, and engaged citizens—on this crucially important question: Do countries need freedom to achieve prosperity? People around the world weigh development models offered by democracies and by autocracies. Our research shows that democracies deliver better outcomes in the long run.” Dan Negrea, Senior Director, Freedom and Prosperity Center

WHAT: The flagship research conference of the Atlantic Council’s Freedom and Prosperity Center. The event will feature leading scholars and experts to showcase their research on the relationship between freedom and prosperity, providing valuable insights into the role that freedom plays in creating prosperous societies.

WHO: Confirmed speakers to date include:

Dr. Ignacio Campomanes, Resident Fellow, Center for International Development, Navarra University, Spain

Resident Fellow, Center for International Development, Navarra University, Spain Dr. Camelia Crisan, Assistant Professor, National School of Political Science and Public Administration (SNSPA); Managing Director, Project Romania 2030

Assistant Professor, National School of Political Science and Public Administration (SNSPA); Managing Director, Project Romania 2030 Mohamed Farid, Senator, Egypt; Co-founder, Cairo Liberal Club

Senator, Egypt; Co-founder, Cairo Liberal Club Michael Fisch , Founder and CEO, American Securities, a New York investment fund

, Founder and CEO, American Securities, a New York investment fund Dr. Markus Jaeger, Adjunct Associate Professor,Columbia University; Fellow, German Council on Foreign Relations

Adjunct Associate Professor,Columbia University; Fellow, German Council on Foreign Relations H.E. Khemaies Jhinaoui, President,Tunisian Council on Foreign Relations; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia

President,Tunisian Council on Foreign Relations; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia Fred Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council

President and CEO, Atlantic Council Dr. Vladimir Fernandes Maciel, Professor, Mackenzie Presbyterian University, Brazil

Professor, Mackenzie Presbyterian University, Brazil Dan Negrea, Senior Director, Freedom and Prosperity Center, Atlantic Council

Senior Director, Freedom and Prosperity Center, Atlantic Council Dr. Ben Powell, Executive Director and Professor, Texas Tech University

Executive Director and Professor, Texas Tech University Vanessa Rubio-Marquez, Professor and Associate Dean for Extended Education, London School of Economics; Former Senator and Deputy Minister, Mexico

Professor and Associate Dean for Extended Education, London School of Economics; Former Senator and Deputy Minister, Mexico Dr. Parth Shah, Founder, Centre for Civil Society, India; Director, Indian School of Public Policy

Founder, Centre for Civil Society, India; Director, Indian School of Public Policy Dr. Clara Volintiru, Professor, Bucharest University of Economic Studies, Romania; Director, Bucharest Office, German Marshall Fund and Black Sea Trust

WHEN: February 2, 2023, 9:30am-4:00pm

WHERE: Atlantic Council Headquarters: 1030 15th St NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC, 20005

ABOUT THE FREEDOM AND PROSPERITY CENTER:

The Freedom and Prosperity Center aims to increase the prosperity of the poor and marginalized in developing countries and to explore the nature of the relationship between freedom and prosperity. Founded in June 2022, the Freedom and Prosperity Center is the newest of the Council’s sixteen Centers.