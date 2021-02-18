Chairs will bring unparalleled experience to advancing international investment in Central Europe and the Baltic States

WASHINGTON, DC – February 18, 2021 – Today, the Atlantic Council announced it is bolstering its support for the Three Seas Initiative by naming General James L. Jones, Jr. as Chairman and Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher as Co-Chair of the Council’s Three Seas programming. Ian Brzezinski, Senior Fellow at the Council’s Europe Center, will continue to serve as director of this effort, through which the Council seeks to advance its commitment to a Europe that is undivided, free, prosperous, and secure. This leadership team will intensify the Council’s effort to catalyze new investments in Central Europe and the Baltic States and bolster US engagement in the region.

European leaders launched the Three Seas Initiative in 2016 to accelerate the development of cross-border energy, transport, and digital infrastructure in the region between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. The initiative aims to catalyze greater economic growth, reinforce Europe’s energy security through the diversification of supplies, strengthen Europe’s economic resilience, and deepen the region’s economic integration within wider Europe. The initiative has been endorsed by the United States, Germany and the European Commission.

“The Atlantic Council’s programming dates back to General Jones’ seminal 2014 report, Completing Europe– From the North-South Corridor to Energy, Transportation, and Telecommunications Union, which presented the imperative of addressing an infrastructure gap in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe. “Robust cross-border infrastructure is not only essential to the economic well-being of the Three Seas region, it is vital to the economic resilience of the transatlantic community and the completion of undivided Europe.”

“We are redoubling our commitment to this initiative by formalizing General Jones’ role as Chairman of our Three Seas programming and bringing aboard Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher as Co-Chair. In her recent capacity as US Ambassador to Poland, she served as a critical driver for progress in the Three Seas Initiative. This leadership team promises to bring remarkable energy and intellect to a priority realm of Council work and activity,” said Damon Wilson, Atlantic Council Executive Vice President.

The Council’s Three Seas portfolio is housed within its Europe Center, a groundbreaking program launched earlier this month focused on driving an ambitious, forward-looking transatlantic relationship. “The Three Seas Initiative is key to the Europe Center’s mission of promoting a Europe whole and free, strong US engagement in Central Europe and the Baltic States, and European unity,” said Benjamin Haddad, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

“The Atlantic Council has been involved with the Three Seas Initiative from its inception and it has been a matter of personal pride to be associated with its substantial work on the geopolitical, economic, and transatlantic dimensions of the Three Seas. As this Initiative has entered a critical operational phase in its evolution, we at the Council aim to energize our efforts to ensure this public-private partnership begins to deliver results on the ground,” said Atlantic Council Executive Chairman Emeritus General James L. Jones, Jr. “I am delighted to have Ambassador Mosbacher join our Three Seas team as Co-Chair. She did so much to support the Initiative as the US Ambassador Poland. We are keen to benefit from not only her government and business experience, but also her immense personal commitment to the Three Seas.”

“I am thrilled to be rejoining the Atlantic Council and partnering with General Jones and the Council’s Three Seas Initiative. Working on the Three Seas was one of my top priorities when I served as Ambassador to Poland,” said Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher. “The Three Seas is a unique and transformational initiative launched and led by some of America’s closest allies. It is all about completing Europe. I am privileged to remain engaged on Three Seas and look forward to working with Jim and the Council’s Three Seas team.”

For questions, please email [email protected].

