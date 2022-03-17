21st U.S. National Security Advisor, who served under President George W. Bush, to lead high-level group of global business and political leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – March 17, 2022 – The Atlantic Council announced today that former U.S. National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley has been named the chairman of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board (IAB), replacing David McCormick, who stepped down to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

The Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board is comprised of sitting CEOs and chairs of leading global companies and former government leaders of cabinet level or above. Since its founding in 2007, with General Brent Scowcroft as its first chair, the IAB has met regularly with top U.S. and global decision makers and engaged in a range of the Atlantic Council’s programs and projects, providing advice to Atlantic Council leadership.

Hadley will continue to serve on the Atlantic Council’s Board of Directors as one of its executive vice chairs and chair of its Strategy and Programs Committee, and will thus also serve as a bridge between the two bodies as the United States and its allies wrestle with a particularly challenging period in international affairs, underscored by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s no one better suited than Steve Hadley to lead this remarkable advisory group at this historic moment,” said Atlantic Council Board Chairman John F.W. Rogers. “He has a strategic mind and a proven record of international leadership, respected at home and abroad, and on both sides of the political aisle in the United States.”

Said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council President and CEO, “Few individuals have done more than Steve Hadley over the years to advance our mission of shaping the global future together with partners and allies. Steve embodies the nonpartisan, values-driven ideals that inspire and inform our work.”

Hadley is a founding principal of Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm founded with Condoleezza Rice, Robert Gates, and Anja Manuel. Prior to his current role, he served from 2005 to 2009 as National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, where he directed the National Security Council staff and ran the interagency national security policy development and execution process.

From 2001 to 2005, he was Deputy National Security Advisor, serving under then-National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, during President Bush’s first term. Previous to that, he served in a number of national security and defense positions.

“I have seen first-hand the unique, real-world contributions the Atlantic Council makes in promoting constructive U.S. leadership internationally alongside our partners and allies,” said Hadley. “Our mission has seldom been more urgent or crucial. I look forward to engaging with this significant group of global leaders.”

