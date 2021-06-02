A tireless advocate for democratic values and freedoms, Wilson leaves lasting legacy at the Atlantic Council after a dozen years in senior leadership roles

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 2, 2021 – The Atlantic Council today congratulates Executive Vice President Damon Wilson on being named president and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). Wilson currently oversees strategy for the Atlantic Council’s 14 programs and centers, ensuring each is meeting the organization’s mission of advancing democracy, security, and prosperity in partnership with allies globally.

“We are deeply proud that NED has chosen Damon Wilson for this high-level public service leadership responsibility,” said Atlantic Council president and CEO Frederick Kempe. “Damon will not only bring to NED his passion for democracy and freedom, but he will also bring what we have seen throughout his time at the Atlantic Council: his ability to inspire others and to deliver results.

“Damon Wilson’s public service across administrations, management of our rapidly growing organization, and deep relationships throughout Washington and among our allies and partners make him an ideal choice for this role.”

Wilson, who joined the Atlantic Council in 2009, has played a leading role in helping to transform the organization into one of the world’s premier global issues think tanks and a top ten think tank in the United States, according to the rankings prepared each year by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program at the University of Pennsylvania. The Council also has a four-star rating with Charity Navigator, the world’s largest and most trusted nonprofit evaluator, for accountability and transparency, its top rating.

Wilson is a trusted expert and strategist, serving as a key interlocutor for the Atlantic Council across administrations, across the aisle in Congress, and with policy makers around the world. He deepened the Council’s work on Europe, refocused the organization’s Eurasia Center after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and expanded the Council’s reach with new presences in Istanbul, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Belgrade. He also fostered a new generation of leaders through his commitment to mentorship of young talent and to diversity. His many contributions to the Council include expanding the organization’s areas of focus from the Middle East and Africa to energy, economics, technology, and combatting disinformation.

Wilson will commence his role at NED this summer. The Atlantic Council will be working with Wilson in the weeks ahead to ensure a seamless transition process.

