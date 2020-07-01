A virtual learning experience dedicated to military veterans and spouses in advanced energy and national security

WASHINGTON, DC – July 1, 2020 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center will host Veterans Advanced Energy Week, an interactive virtual learning and networking experience dedicated to veterans and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry. The virtual conference will be held from Monday, August 10th to Thursday, August 13th.

Participants will gain insight into the technology, policy, and economic trends that are driving the global energy transition from senior leaders and experts across industry, academia, and government. Opportunities will also be provided to help participants develop networks with other veterans, supporters, and potential employers through company introductions, a resume database, and job board postings.

“Veterans Advanced Energy Week recognizes and celebrates the important contributions military veterans and spouses are making to foster an energy transition that is critical in building a safer, more resilient, and more independent country,” says Dan Misch, founder and co-director of the Veterans Advanced Energy Project. Misch, a US Navy veteran and clean energy professional, started the Veterans Advanced Energy Project to educate other military veterans on the importance of advanced energy for national security and to encourage US veterans to seek careers in the industry.

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and continued restrictions on travel and group gatherings, the previously scheduled Veterans Advanced Energy Summit will be held virtually as part of Veterans Advanced Energy Week. The Atlantic Council staff and event organizers remain committed to providing quality programming and furthering the national conversation around these important topics with the veteran community.

Veterans Advanced Energy Week is made possible with the generous support of sponsors including the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Deloitte, Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2), and the Truman National Security Project.

Veterans Advanced Energy Week programming is open to media upon accreditation. For further information, or to request an interview with a speaker, please contact Zachary Strauss at [email protected].

ABOUT THE VETERANS ADVANCED ENERGY PROJECT



The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity. Learn more at www.vetsenergyproject.org. The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is managed by the Global Energy Center within the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit, www.atlanticcouncil.org