Fifth annual conference, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, concludes after week of high-level discussions on the post-pandemic energy system, the global energy transition, and priorities for the new US administration

Washington, DC—January 22, 2021—The fifth annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum concluded today, bringing to a close the most impactful week in the event’s history. Hosted virtually this year, the 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum brought together energy leaders from around the world, including 60 industry presidents, CEOs and chairmen; 12 energy ministers; six members of the United States Congress; hundreds of prominent thought-leaders; and special remarks from His Royal Highness The Price of Wales.

This year’s programming—broadcast live for all major time zones—focused on setting the energy agenda for the post-pandemic energy system as the energy transition accelerates and a new administration takes power in Washington. The event drew unprecedented global engagement, with tens of thousands of online viewers and hundreds of members of the media engaging over the course of four days.

“The 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum may have looked different this year, but we took advantage of our virtual setting to bring together an unparalleled group of leaders to address the most pressing issues facing the industry,” said Randolph Bell, director of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. “While the pandemic has had a devastating global impact, it has also presented a unique opportunity to advance the transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy system. Our programming this week demonstrated a deep commitment from leaders around the world to seize this moment, which could prove to be the most significant inflection point for energy in decades. The Atlantic Council will work over the coming year to advance the agenda set this week as we look forward to our return to Abu Dhabi in 2022.”

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum covered a range of topics this week, with a particular focus on the post-pandemic energy system, emerging net-zero carbon goals, the role of the Middle East in the energy transition, and US energy and foreign policy priorities in the Biden administration.

This year’s Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum featured a special edition of Atlantic Council Front Page—the organization’s premier live ideas platform—with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan, and BP CEO Bernard Looney for a focused conversation on the private sector’s transition to a sustainable future and the evolution of corporate climate pledges into impactful actions.

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum also marked the launch of the inaugural edition of The Global Energy Agenda, a landmark publication featuring a comprehensive survey of energy leaders from government, industry, think tanks, and academia, as well as a series of essays from leading experts that provide understanding of the energy implications of the political, economic, and social upheavals of the past year. The report is available for download here.

In another first, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum served today as the host of a US-focused Common Ground on Climate Bipartisan Summit, featuring CNN Political Commentator Van Jones and former US senator Kelly Ayotte in conversation with congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle. During the Summit, panelists sought to identify common sense clean energy solutions that address the triple crises of COVID-19, job loss, and climate change in the new Congress.

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum is convened in partnership with the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Mubadala Investment Company, with RBC Capital Markets and Siemens Energy as Platinum Co-Chair and CNBC as International Media Partner.

The Forum was part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event accelerating the world’s sustainable development.

