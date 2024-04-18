Washington, DC — April 18, 2024 — The Atlantic Council has officially launched its programming around Brazil’s 2024 presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), under the banner “AC @ G20: Road to Rio.”

As a member of the Think Twenty (T20) International Advisory Board, and through its deep ties in Brazil, the Atlantic Council will embark upon a yearlong series of activities to shape international thinking prior to, during, and after leaders meet in Rio de Janeiro in November. The Council will leverage its convening power, global network, and membership in the T20 to put forward realistic policy proposals that the G20 can advance in a fractured geopolitical environment, while also elevating perspectives of the Global South in Washington, DC.

To kick off these efforts, yesterday the Council hosted Julia Braga, undersecretary of macroeconomics and commercial policy at the Ministry of Finance of Brazil, and Felice Gorordo, acting executive director for the United States at the World Bank, for a reception as part of the Atlantic Council’s wide-ranging activities around the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings. This follows an event featuring Brazil’s Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad on sustainable finance, cohosted by the G20 Brazilian Presidency.

The Atlantic Council’s G20 campaign will complement the Brazil presidency’s theme of “building a just world and a sustainable planet” by focusing on food security, climate and energy transition financing, reform of international financial institutions, and digital public infrastructure, through a yearlong series of public events, off-the-record discussions, analyses, and exclusive networking opportunities.

“As the global economic order continues to shift significantly, the outcomes of this year’s G20 will be particularly important as a catalyst for the future of international economic cooperation,” said Atlantic Council Executive Vice President Jenna Ben-Yehuda, who is the Atlantic Council’s representative in the T20. “As Kristalina Georgieva noted in a recent Atlantic Council event, geopolitics and economics cannot be considered separately. Our efforts with the G20 and T20 will incorporate both factors to create meaningful, sustainable policy movement for the long term.”

The Council is uniquely positioned to facilitate meaningful conversations and research around the G20’s initiatives this year and beyond, with specializations in economics and finance; climate, energy, and security; and regional expertise in areas including Latin America, Europe, and Africa. The Atlantic Council will leverage this year’s G20 efforts to further shape the policy discussion around other global gatherings, such as the G7, future G20 meetings, and the Brazil-hosted COP30 climate summit in 2025.

More information and other G20 programming to date can be found on the Council’s G20 webpage.

Please contact Valentina Sader with any questions and contact press@atlanticcouncil.org for media inquiries.

