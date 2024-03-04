WASHINGTON, D.C. — MARCH 4, 2024 —The Atlantic Council is hosting a celebration of women’s empowerment throughout International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, with leadership discussions, thoughtful analysis, and in-person and virtual convenings to highlight how women and girls around the world are addressing today’s most pressing global challenges and increase calls for equity.

To kick off the programming, the Council will host a day-long program on Wednesday, March 6, in Washington, D.C. in celebration of International Women’s Day in partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership. Throughout the day, high-level leaders and experts will address women’s role and safety in conflict, and gender equality and empowerment to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

“In a world where conflict has become the new normal, women’s meaningful participation in peace-building, conflict resolution and post-conflict recovery could not be more important. From Ukraine to Sudan, the Middle East and beyond, women’s leadership is not just an option but a necessity,” said Atlantic Council board director Melanne Verveer, executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and former US Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues.

Alyse Nelson, president & CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership said, “As we mark Women’s History in March, it’s crucial to recognize the pivotal role women play in addressing today’s complex global challenges year-round. From conflict resolution to climate action, women leaders are driving progress and shaping a more inclusive future for all. Vital Voices is proud to partner with the Atlantic Council in amplifying the voices and contributions of women worldwide. Together, we can build a world where every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive.”

The world continues to grapple with multiple ongoing conflicts, geopolitical turmoil, extreme weather events, and threats to democracy, highlighting the need to underscore how these challenges impact women and girls specifically–but also how women and girls are essential in addressing them.

“We know that gender equity unlocks more enduring peace and stronger, more resilient economies both at home and abroad,” said Jenna Ben-Yehuda, executive vice president of the Atlantic Council. “Through our International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month programming, we are providing the necessary platform to elevate women’s voices and increase calls for equity.”

The Atlantic Council’s International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month programming will explore how women are advancing foreign policy; advocating for equal access to resources, education, rights; and inspiring future generations to foster an inclusive and equitable world.

