Cori Fleser will contribute to the Atlantic Council’s leading work on engaging a new community of champions for NATO and analyzing international security with a gender lens.

Washington, DC—August 27, 2021—Today the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security announced the addition of nonresident fellow, Cori Fleser.

As the sole US representative to the prestigious NATO 2030 Young Leaders Group—an advisory body to the NATO Secretary General tasked with providing recommendations to modernize the Alliance—Fleser will lend her expertise to the Transatlantic Security Initiative’s efforts to deepen NATO’s appeal and make its mission more visionary, more secure, and more valuable to diverse allied publics.

As a recognized expert on the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, Fleser will also advise on programming related to gender in international security. Fleser currently serves as a senior specialist providing technical subject matter expertise to defense and military institutions to implement women-, peace-, and security-focused policies, programs, and initiatives. In this capacity, she has advised foreign militaries, US combatant commands, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy on gender’s effects on global, national, and individual security. She also previously designed wargames for military and commercial organizations. Before working in the national security space, Fleser worked for several nongovernmental organizations focused on the development of girls’ leadership, gender-based violence prevention, and foreign-aid reform.

Fleser will make important contributions to the Scowcroft Center’s convening power, in-depth research, and timely commentary and analysis to address the most pressing challenges facing the United States, its allies, and partners. Of note, Fleser’s work will inform the Scowcroft Center’s programs on key priorities like forming sustainable, non-partisan, and gender-inclusive strategies to address great power competition; revitalizing the rules-based system; and understanding gender’s transformative impact on all levels of conflict.

“Through Cori’s efforts, we are taking a big step in honoring General Scowcroft’s legacy of service and mentorship of the next generation of leaders, particularly those within the transatlantic community,” said Barry Pavel, Senior Vice President and Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. “As we expand our definition of security, we will increasingly turn to a diverse generation of strategists and thought leaders like Cori Fleser to inform our approach to shaping the global future together.”

“Cori’s insight as a NATO 2030 Young Leader is invaluable to helping us understand and influence the Alliance’s next grand strategy,” said Christopher Skaluba, Director of the Scowcroft Center’s Transatlantic Security Initiative. “Her expertise in implementing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda is unmatched and will help us apply a unique gender perspective across a variety of issues from Northern European defense and deterrence to emerging technology and more.”

