Washington, D.C. – September 20, 2022 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Ken Berlin, former president and CEO of The Climate Reality Project, has joined the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center as a senior fellow to launch its Financing and Achieving Cost Competitive Climate Solutions Project.

Throughout his tenure at Climate Reality, Berlin oversaw a significant expansion of the organization’s global footprint, serving as the driving force behind its efforts to develop an international grassroots network of environmental activists and to support, and amplify the work of frontline communities impacted by environmental injustice.

Prior to joining The Climate Reality Project, Berlin co-founded the Coalition for Green Capital to support governments at the national, state, and local levels to establish green banks to accelerate the equitable deployment of renewable energy, technologies, and clean transportation.

Berlin spent most of his career as an environmental and climate change lawyer, including as the head of the law firm of Skadden Arps’ Environmental and Climate Change Practices. He also established the Wildlife and Marine Resources Section within the US. Department of Justice in 1979.

Berlin served as chair of the boards of directors of several legal and environmental organizations including the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), the Center for International Environmental Law, the American Bird Conservancy and Rare. He also served on the board of the Earth Day Network and the Defenders of Wildlife, and the national council of the World Wildlife Fund and the National Wildlife Federation.

“I very much look forward to continuing my work on addressing the climate crisis and securing a better future for all at the Global Energy Center,” said Berlin. “It is with great pleasure that I join the Atlantic Council to fight for cost effective climate solutions that lead to a rapid transition to a clean energy economy, while enabling poorer and marginalized communities to benefit fully and equitably from the clean energy transition.”

“The Global Energy Center is fortunate to have Ken Berlin join us as we expand our efforts in securing a sustainable and just energy future,” said Ambassador Richard L. Morningstar, founding chairman of the Global Energy Center. “Ken’s legal, environmental, and advocacy background brings unmatched expertise to the Global Energy Center, where he will work on identifying opportunities to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies, including to historically underserved communities. In line with our mission, Ken’s commitment to addressing today’s most pressing climate challenges will be invaluable.”

A trusted advisor to businesses, nonprofits, and federal and state governments, Ken has been recognized as one of the top climate change attorneys in the world, with extensive expertise on international environmental issues ranging from clean energy to nature-based solutions.

The Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center is pleased to welcome Ken to lead its Financing and Achieving Cost Competitive Solutions Project, as it explores opportunities to lower clean energy and transportation costs, and proposes steps towards accessible and affordable clean energy solutions.

