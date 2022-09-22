Career energy policy expert will connect government, industry, civil society, and public stakeholders to ensure new advances are applied in the ongoing energy transition.

Washington, D.C. – September 21, 2022 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Landon Derentz, former director of Middle Eastern and African Affairs at the US Department of Energy, has joined the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center (GEC) as its new senior director.

Prior to his post at the Department of Energy, he served in energy-related roles at the National Security Council, National Economic Council, and under three energy secretaries. He also served as an officer in the US Air Force.

Of Derentz, Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council, said, “Landon brings all the characteristics we prize in our leadership: a collegial and entrepreneurial spirit, a dynamic and results-oriented work ethic, deep expertise in how energy and climate impact national security and foreign policy, and managerial talents honed over the years. He’ll contribute much to our work at a crucial moment for energy security and the energy transition in Europe and beyond.”

“I am thrilled to join the Global Energy Center at a moment when energy security and climate policy are taking center stage worldwide,” said Derentz. “The Center provides a unique opportunity to lead a team of experts from around the world to advance dialogue on issues critical to sustainable growth and stability.”

Derentz brings a robust set of skills and experiences to the GEC to help propel it into its next chapter of success. Since its founding in 2016, the center has become a go-to policy organization for governments, industry, and civil society to turn to for a deeper understanding of the energy transition and a roadmap for navigating it.

The Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center is pleased to welcome Derentz to lead its team, as it devises pragmatic solutions addressing geopolitical, economic, and sustainability challenges of the transitioning global energy landscape.

To request an interview with Derentz, please contact [email protected].

###