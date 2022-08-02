WASHINGTON, DC – August 2, 2022 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Maggie Feldman-Piltch, Founder of #NatSecGirlSquad and Executive Managing Director of Unicorn Strategies, has joined the Atlantic Council as a nonresident senior fellow in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

Maggie Feldman-Piltch is an influential change-maker in putting competent diversity front and center in the defense arena. Feldman-Piltch’s fellowship at the Council comes at a pivotal time as both the United States and NATO look to redefine their strategies for the next decade around an era of strategic competition. In her role at the Council, Feldman-Piltch will apply her unique expertise supporting intentional innovation in national security institutions to ensure the US, its allies, and partners are fully equipped to meet the challenges that lie ahead, in line with the Scowcroft Center’s mission.

Christopher Skaluba, director of the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative, said, “I have long admired Maggie’s work at #NatSecGirlSquad and am ecstatic to have her joining our ranks. At a time when both the United States and NATO are drilling down on incorporating gender into everything we do, and as a personal priority of mine, Maggie’s contributions will be invaluable and cement the Council’s gender and security efforts.”

As the Scowcroft Center works to shine a light on applying a gender lens to today’s most complex international security challenges, Feldman-Piltch will advise on the initiative’s strategic planning, development, and integration within the policy community to achieve maximum impact.

“I am thrilled to have been invited to join the Atlantic Council as a nonresident senior fellow,” said Feldman-Piltch. “The Council is a natural fit, as I intend to leave a lasting mark on the defense industry by applying a gender lens in all of our policy decisions. I look forward to contributing to their action-oriented agenda and am proud to be affiliated with the go-to gender and security think tank in Washington, DC.”

Throughout Feldman-Piltch’s eight-year tenure as the Founder and CEO of #NatSecGirlSquad, she has built an intentional community for more than 40,000 members across different government agencies, startups, non-profit organizations and more. Prior to founding Unicorn Strategies, Feldman-Piltch also served in senior roles at Guidehouse and the American Security Project and is a Principal Participant with the Munich Security Conference.

The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security is pleased to welcome Feldman-Piltch to its unique network of global citizens who provide sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and its allies and partners. The Center embodies the legacy of General Brent Scowcroft and his ethos of nonpartisan commitment to the cause of security, support for US leadership in cooperation with allies and partners, and dedication to the mentorship of the next generation of leaders.

For any questions or to request an interview with Feldman-Piltch, please contact [email protected].