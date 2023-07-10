

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – JULY 10, 2023 – The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, is hosting the N7 Conference on Trade on July 10-11, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The N7 Initiative seeks to broaden and deepen integration between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries. It works with governments to produce actionable recommendations that will deliver tangible benefits to all the people of the region.



At this conference, high-level trade representatives from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, the United States as well as other counties will meet to examine the benefits and explore the path forward for a multilateral regional free-trade agreement among the N7 countries.



“Israel of course has entered into multiple bilateral trade agreements with countries in the region,” notes William F. Wechsler, senior director at the Atlantic Council and of the N7 Initiative. “The N7 countries however have not entered into a multilateral trade agreement amongst themselves. We hope that this conference will provide an opportunity to explore this subject, what an agreement might look like, and how the United States might support this work.”



Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation President Oren Eisner stated, “A multilateral N7 free trade agreement would transform the region. It would accelerate economic growth and deliver enormous and tangible benefits to the people of each participant country and to the entire region.”



“This meeting will discuss regional trade through meaningful exchanges and then publish actionable policy recommendations. As we reach the third gathering of our thematic series, the N7 remains dedicated to working closely with Abraham Accords countries and others to widen the circle of peace and prosperity across continents and generations,” said Ed Husain, the new director of the N7 Initiative, joining after the transition of Ambassador Daniel Shapiro to the role of the first Biden administration Abraham Accords Envoy.

The N7 Initiative will be producing an extensive report with actionable recommendations following this conference.

