Former Senior Advisor at the World Bank joins the Middle East Programs.

WASHINGTON, DC – December 14, 2020 – The Atlantic Council announced on December 14, that Nadereh Chamlou, previously senior advisor at the World Bank, will become a nonresident senior fellow at the Council’s Middle East Programs.

“Given Ms. Chamlou’s insight, expertise and experiences, she will be well-positioned to play a key role in our work to help unlock human potential across the region,” said William F. Wechsler, Director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs. “We look forward to Ms. Chamlou helping us spotlight the need for greater gender empowerment and more effective workforce development in the Middle East and North Africa.”

The Atlantic Council is leading a number of initiatives for the Middle East and North Africa, and convenes experts, policy makers, activists and other key stakeholders to engage in a more constructive relationship that addresses the current socio-economic challenges facing the region.

“Ms. Chamlou brings a unique perspective to our work as an expert on international development with wide and deep experience in the Middle East as well as someone born and raised in Iran with a profound understanding of that country’s tumultuous history and potential. We are lucky to have her.” said Ms. Barbara Slavin.

In her role as senior advisor at the World Bank, over a 30+ year career, she held managerial, technical, coordination, and advisory positions in such fields as economic management, corporate governance, private sector development, financial markets, environment, infrastructure, and gender. Her work has focused on private sector and entrepreneurship development, particularly on issues related to promoting growth and competitiveness through better utilization of the talent pool and benefiting from diversity and inclusion. Presently, Mrs. Chamlou is actively involved with several premier international organizations focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment.

“The pandemic has exposed every country’s dysfunctions and fault-lines globally and shown that social inequalities magnify vulnerabilities,” said Chamlou. “This is also an opportunity to consider which actions and reforms can generate opportunities and improve resiliency for all.”

