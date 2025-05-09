Full transcript: The 2025 Distinguished Leadership Awards recognize leaders reshaping the global landscape

Don’t miss the broadcast of the event

Event transcript

Uncorrected transcript: Check against delivery

JOHN F.W. ROGERS: Good evening, and welcome to the Atlantic Council’s Distinguished Leadership Awards. It’s a pleasure to see all of you here in this ballroom tonight. And we gather in our nation’s capital to honor some of the world’s most impressive and influential leaders, and to underscore our commitment to promoting constructive global leadership and ensuring that freedom and opportunity and prosperity can be more widely realized across nations. In navigating the increasingly intertwined social and economic and political challenges of our time, it’s imperative that individuals of intellect, experience, and resolve guide our collective march towards a safer and a more secure world order. And we are fortunate to have such individuals with us here tonight to celebrate.

Now, we celebrate and we assemble at a pivotal time for the Atlantic Council and, frankly, for the world over. In an era of uncommon geopolitical uncertainty and unrest, and seldom has so much been at stake for the liberties and the collective interest of people, and cultures, and countries everywhere—now and for generations to come. And against this backdrop, the Atlantic Council continues its commitment to meet these challenges of the moment and to help chart a path forward. And in an environment of exceptional charged—polarized politics, it’s worth restating that we continue to operate and conduct ourselves solely as policy advocates for America and its allies.

The Atlantic Council has never been shy about advocating for US values, principles, and ideals. Our fundamental goal has always been to equip policymakers, business decision makers, civil society leaders, and the broad public with the insights and the analysis necessary to make the most informed decisions possible in an increasingly complex environment. Which is to say, we are not neutral. We believe in a strong national defense. We believe in strong alliances. We believe in respect for individual rights, free and fair market economies, and the rule of law. And our work reflects the sometimes nuanced but certainly multifaceted nature of the issues we analyze and provide. And that’s where we put most of our work, to those viewpoints.

And in short, our experts are sometimes critical of the policies and the policy frameworks of a particular administration, but always striving to bring about the best possible outcome. What is arguably the most volatile geopolitical moment since World War II, President Trump’s second term has begun at an even—far more perilous time than his first. He confronts a protracted war in Europe, continued conflict in the Middle East, strikes between India and Pakistan, and increasing tensions with China. He faces an escalating contest over technological change and a coalition of China and Russia, North Korea, and Iran, who have made clear that they are working in common cause against Western ideals.

And in the face of such complex and worldwide challenges, including the economic, societal, and political disorder, the Atlantic Council’s work has rarely, if ever, been so crucial. And while our mission and principles are unchanged, we have remained nimble, dynamic, and robust, enabling us to react and respond when the context changes around us. And now more than ever, we are dedicated to an alliance of democracies, galvanizing US leadership alongside our partners to shape solutions to these challenges and advance the broader cause of democracy across the global stage.

And that mission is greatly enriched by the distinguished leaders we celebrate tonight. Four exemplary and influential honorees, who represent the very best in our transatlantic partnership, whose character and contributions have been a wellspring of inspiration and left an indelible and enduring impact on the world.

Tonight we pay tribute to a businessman and a philanthropist, Victor Pinchuk, for his support of soldiers and civilians suffering from a war in Ukraine, and his contributions to health, education, and diplomacy.

The prime minister of Croatia—to Prime Minister Plenković, for his visionary leadership of Croatia and a steadfast commitment to European unity as well as to his dedication to strengthening our transatlantic alliance. His vast experience speaks well of his leadership and his judgment.

General Jay Raymond for his ingenuity and his guidance at the helm of the US Space Force, serving as its first chief of space operations, the first chief of this, America’s newest military branch.

And Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Judy Collins, whose contributions to music—to her cultural advocacy, and charitable initiatives she shaped Americans’ music so dramatically and she inspired generations.

And finally, ladies and gentlemen, there is among us a person synonymous with the art of statecraft, demonstrating an extraordinary ability to wield influence through dialogue and strategy and vision. His work transcends traditional politics, embodying the idea that governance is not merely a mechanism of power but an art form that requires intuition and empathy, and a deep understanding of human nature and society. And tonight, for the sixth time in the history of our Council, we bestow the Distinguished Service Award upon Stephen Hadley for his invaluable contribution.

And let me conclude by expressing our appreciation for this evening’s co-chairs and the entire Atlantic board of directors and our international advisory board, which also is here with us tonight, and all of our friends and partners for their importance and their unwavering support. In solidarity, we stand proven and ready to shape the global future together and a better world for all.

Thank you very much.

ADRIENNE ARSHT: Thank you all for being here this evening. Probably the hardest part of that was getting through the traffic.

We have an extraordinary group of honorees tonight, and as you just saw our first honoree, Judy Collins, is no exception. For more than six decades, Judy’s voice has carried the hopes, dreams, and stories of generation.

With a career that began at the height of the 1960s folk revival, she has remained an enduring musical force, bringing tradition and innovation with a signature blend of sincerity, poetry, and fearless activism. She has recorded more than fifty albums, earned multiple Grammy awards, and received an Academy Award nomination.

But her artistry extends far beyond the stage and the recording studio. Through her songwriting and storytelling, she has never shied away from advocating for collective change. A passionate supporter of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, she has used her own journey to inspire openness, healing, and something I’m very passionate about—resilience. She has stood as a proud voice for civil rights, environmental conservation, and the transformative power of the arts.

Judy, to pay tribute to you tonight, we wanted to give you a gift of music. The artist who will perform tonight hails from Sweden and now captivates audiences around the world. She is a singer, composer, and instrumentalist whose emotionally rich and genre-blending artistry calls to mind your spirit. With a sound that fuses Nordic folk, pop, and jazz influences, her music, like Judy Collins, transcends boundaries and speaks straight to the heart.

So please welcome a rising star in her own right, Helena Hallberg.

ADRIENNE ARSHT: Shh. Thank you, Helena, for that incredible tribute. Now, Judy, of course, is a cultural icon. But we consider you an outstanding humanitarian whose legacy is defined not only by your unmistakable voice, but also by your unwavering compassion. I consider Judy a friend, and so I’m thrilled to ask her to join me on stage to receive the Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award. And when she takes the award and does a few other things, be very quiet. Please welcome to the stage, Judy Collins.

JUDY COLLINS: How are you? Oh, hi, hi, hi. Are you there? I think that we’ve got—where is my pianist? There you are, Daniel. Please welcome Daniel Mintseris. Hi, hi, hi. You know, after the pandemic I was trying to think, I hadn’t been on a vacation for about forty years. And so I was very interested in what was going to happen. And a friend of mine—you know, we were going to—we were locked down in New York, as you were here. I think everybody was locked down. And we decided, you know, what are we going to do? We can’t go and see our relatives, so we’ll take walks in the park and appreciate that.

But anyway, I got a call from my friend Jim. Jim Hart. He’s a wonderful guy. But he’s a little out of touch with things. And he said to me, you know, I have a problem. I said, you have a problem? Everybody has a problem. All of us have a problem. What’s yours? He said, I can’t quit smoking. And I said, do you want to? He said, no. Why would I try, my God! And I said, well, you know, if you’re serious about this you should call my doctor. He’s a very good fellow. And he has a lot of ideas about things, particularly addictions. And so we went to see Dr. Brumen, and Brumen said, well, Judy said that you are going to—you want to—you could possibly quit smoking? He said, no, no, no, no. That’s not my thought. She must have misunderstood me.

And I said, well, you have to go see my doctor. He went to see my doctor. My doctor said, do you want to quit smoking? He said, no, never. He said, well, if you’re serious about this, you have to think about this in a way that is creative. And he said, you know, if you take—if you take a substance into your body, a cigarette, God takes an hour of your life and gives it to Keith Richards.

Hi, Daniel. You’ve heard that a number of times, haven’t you?

I always like to say that you’re looking to the “American Idol” of 1956.

By the way, first of all I want to say, I am so honored to be a part of this organization’s presentation of an award tonight. I don’t know how this really happened. I didn’t think anybody really knew what was going on in my life.

And I do have to say, I’m not going to—I’m not going to talk on and on and on and on and on. I thought perhaps we would start with a moment of memory.

I saw—by the way, this young lady was so wonderful, wasn’t she, singing, “Turn, turn, turn.” Amazing.

And I was thinking, in this room, there is so much energy and so much intelligence and so much vision, and I’m sure we can solve these things that are going on in the world. Isn’t that true? Let me hear this from you.

Where have all the flowers gone? Long time passing. Where have all the flowers—would you like to sing?

Long time ago. Where have all the flowers gone? Young girls have picked them, every one. When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?

Pete Seeger at his very best. Thank you.

Music is I think the heart of most things in life, the music that you carry around from childhood. I think when I was in the womb, I heard my father singing—Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling—so I sort of knew that from the time I was a child. It’s probably why I changed my direction from being a concert pianist to being a folk singer.

And so here I am, and here you are, and we have work to do and we have celebrations to make, and music helps us to do it, I think. I know it does for me. And I know it does for you.

So I’ll sing you a song that I understand is a favorite here. And if I forget the words—please help me out.

This is Daniel. Give him a warm welcome.

JUDY COLLINS: I love you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Daniel.

CONDOLEEZZA RICE: Good evening. And thank you for letting me join you to honor my great friend, Steve Hadley. Steve Hadley is such a patriot, such a wonderful person. You know all of that about him. And I’m so delighted that he’s getting this Distinguished Service Award, an award that I understand the Atlantic Council doesn’t give very often. And so, Steve, you’re in pretty rare company with our good friends the late Henry Kissinger and the late Brent Scowcroft. And it just says what people think of you and believe about you. And I’m right there with them. In many ways, I think those are the people that I think most of when I think about you.

You were an exceptional national security advisor. Before that, I had a chance to be with you as I was national security advisor. I always said you were much better at the job than I was. But when I was also secretary of state, it was so great to have you at the White House.

I know that you know that we went through a lot together. Those were post-9/11 years. Those were years of wars and terrorism and a lot of tensions but your steady hand, your complete commitment to American values, to America’s role abroad, to making certain that the policies of President Bush were carried out with principle and with values at the center of them, I can’t think of a person who I have had a better relationship with throughout my career than you, Steve.

We continue to work together in all kinds of ways, but I just want you to know that I think of you as not just one of the greatest colleagues that I’ve ever had but one of the best friends.

I also suspect that Ann is there with you, and I just want to say that the Hadley family has always been really important to me, too—Ann and Kate, and Caroline—and so you’re a great father and a great figure in that regard, too.

So, Steve, congratulations on receiving this great and much-deserved award. Thank you for all the years of leadership and patriotism and commitment through very hard times for our country, and the great news is that you’re just going to keep going.

So thanks to you, thanks to the Atlantic Council, for letting me be a part of this. Even if virtually, I’m with you in spirit.

JOHN F.W. ROGERS: Ladies and gentlemen, the late Senator Simpson of Wyoming he once wisely noted that if you have character nothing else matters and if you don’t have character nothing else matters, and we are here tonight because it is a very important moment because Steve Hadley stands as a remarkable testament to the essence of unshakable character with a profound integrity that radiates from every interaction.

He embodies the principles of honesty and of loyalty and respect, earning the trust of all who cross his path. His experience in the realm of statecraft is vast and it’s akin to an expansive library that’s filled with lessons from history and the complexity of human affairs.

His patience is like the depths of the ocean. It’s calm, steady, and unwavering even in turbulent times, and this extraordinary quality allows him to approach challenges with a measured perspective and fostering an environment where creative solutions can actually flourish.

And, moreover, his discernment is unparalleled. Whether navigating intricate diplomatic discussions or mentoring the next generation of leaders his insights elevate the discourse.

In honoring Steve, we recognize not just a leader of distinction but a person of tremendous character, a true beacon of virtue and of wisdom whose contributions to statecraft will resonate for years to come.

So, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Steve Hadley.

JOHN F.W. ROGERS: So, ladies and gentlemen, we thought we’d do something a little different here tonight. We thought we’d just have a conversation and I’d get the opportunity to ask my colleague here a few questions. So if you just would indulge us here for a moment…

But, Steve, let me just start, with I mentioned the library of your lessons. So what are the lessons, actually, that you’ve learned after observing American statecraft over so many different presidential administrations?

STEPHEN J. HADLEY: Well, thank you very much. I want to thank the Atlantic Council for this wonderful award. I must say, the great honor is to be able to work with the leadership and staff the Atlantic Council, day-in and day-out, with the great work that they do. It’s a wonderful organization, wonderful people. And they do great work for our country. Thank you so much.

I think there are five things that strike me looking back over a number of administrations, I think they’ll strike you a little bit as sort of self-evident. But sometimes the self-evident gets lost in the hurly burly of the day-to-day. The first is the importance of American leadership. There’s a lot of talk today about multilateralism, American disengagement from the world. And the truth is, nothing good happens to the world without American leadership. That is still true.

Who is in a position to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia other than the United States? … The problems of the Middle East? Who’s going to broker a peace so that Pakistan and India don’t go to war with one another? As my friend Condi Rice once said, when the United States does not lead, either nothing happens or bad things happen. And this is a lesson, I think, that has been lost on the American people. And one of the missions of the Atlantic Council, I think, is to restore Americans’ faith in the importance of American leadership.

The second thing I think we have to focus on is the importance of strategy and strategic thinking. This isn’t complicated stuff. Strategy, strategic thinking is defining what you want and, in simple terms, how to get there. My friend Bob Blackwill used to say, the first thing that gets lost in any interagency meeting of more than two people is what are you trying to accomplish. And I think that is too often the case. So if you want to really advance the peace, prosperity, safety, and security of the American people, you need a strategy. You need to define what you want, and how you’re going to get there. Otherwise, you’re going to flounder.

The third thing, that’s related to that, is you need process. You need an interagency process. My friend Bob Gates is wont to say that the federal government is like a dinosaur. It’s really big. It has a small brain. And it has no small motor skills. And that is true. The US government is very big. There’s lots of government agencies and departments that play in foreign policy. And if you cannot pull them together and get them pulling in the same direction, you’re never going to accomplish anything in terms of meeting the strategies that you’ve laid out. Good process does not dictate good policy, but good policy is harder to achieve without good process. You’ll find without good process departments and agencies working at cross purposes, dissipating their efforts. You won’t achieve your objectives. And you’ll be constantly surprised by the unintended consequences of what you’ve been doing.

A third thing I think—a fourth thing I think that’s important is bipartisanship. We’ve fallen into a pattern in this country of one party gets elected, passes its agenda only with its own partisan votes, leaving the opposition party out in the cold. And the consequence of that is very predictable. When the opposition party wins the next election, they come in, vote out the program of their predecessor, put their own in, with their own partisan votes, no bipartisan help whatsoever. And the consequence of this is two steps forward and two steps back. This is running in place. This is not progress. You need to take the time to build a bipartisan support for foreign policy and issues so that they can span and last cross administrations, and so they can stay in place long enough to produce the results that they’re intended to produce.

The last thing I would say—there’s a big debate out there: Should America pursue its values or should America pursue its interests, and I think this is a false choice. It is true that the United States has other interests besides advancing democracy, freedom, human rights, and rule of law. And sometimes there are tradeoffs between those interests and other interests like fighting terrorism, nonproliferation, and the like. But at the broadest level, advancing our values in the world makes a world that is more congenial to American interests, and is more congenial to the prosperity, security, and safety of the American people.

So those are five things I think I’ve learned—American leadership, strategy, process, bipartisanship, and pursuing both our values and our interests at the same time.

JOHN F.W. ROGERS: Well, Steve, let me ask you, is that relevant anymore today? Is that relevant in this world?

STEPHEN J. HADLEY: Look, it’s a changed world. I think about China. I think about the China we faced in the Bush administration. It bears no relation to the China we face now. There’s a lot of change. There have been a lot of policy mistakes. We have to acknowledge that.

But the problem in a period of disruption and change, as we are now, is a tendency to hold to closely to the status quo. And I think what we—there is no institution, process, or policy that cannot improve with a little examination and effort. So the trick in a period of disruption and change is to use that disruption as an opportunity to revise existing policies, processes, and institutions, and to develop new institutions, policies, and processes that fit the moment. That’s what we need to do. That’s what the Atlantic Council is well positioned to do, and I really think that’s our mission going forward in this time of change.

JOHN F.W. ROGERS: Well, just to conclude our conversation here, you’ve worked or observed a number of presidents quite directly since Lyndon Johnson. So if you look at the system that’s been built out of all those experiences of the second half of the war, tell us about what you think the future is going to look like.

STEPHEN J. HADLEY: You know, there’s a lot of emphasis now on transactions, on interests, on America first. I must say, all those presidents I observed or worked with, they thought they were putting America first. They thought they were doing what would advance the prosperity, security, and safety of the American people. I firmly believe that.

They also shared an enlightened vision of what American interests were. They believed that American global leadership actually contributed to the security and prosperity of the American people. They believed that you had to work with allies. They believed that if you strengthened allies—politically, economically—and strengthened their democracies, it made America stronger. They believed in a rules-based economic system that not only lifted millions out of poverty but also made America prosperous. And they believed that you needed to confront tyranny and aggression, stand up for sovereignty and independence, or you were going to have a world that degenerates into might-makes-right and the kind of spheres of influence that gave rise to World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.

So this is the world that they grew up in, and it resulted in eighty years of relative peace, prosperity for not just Americans but the world as a whole.

Now, there’s a lot of talk about the importance of transactions and a more narrow definition of our interests, and there is a place for a transactional approach. And to the extent it produces good results for the American people, we ought to praise that, and we ought to applaud the folks that bring that for us.

But I would say to those people who believe in a more transactional, short-term interest: Don’t turn your back on those principles that gave us eighty years of peace and prosperity. There’s a lot still relevant here today.

And those principles, of course, are the principles on which the Atlantic Council was founded, which the Atlantic Council has worked to advance and promote for the decades since. They are still relevant today, and the mission of the Atlantic Council is to promote and advance those values and ideals could never be more important.

JOHN F.W. ROGERS: Ladies and gentlemen, our Distinguished Service awardee.

ANDRÉS PASTRANA ARANGO: Good night. Distinguished leadership of the Atlantic Council, honorable awardees, ladies and gentlemen—Andrej Plenković.

It is a pleasure to join you this evening as we honor exceptional individuals for their achievements and legacy. It is my privilege to introduce a close friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, as he receives the Distinguished International Leadership Award.

This recognition is greatly deserved for both his achievements and the legacy he continues to shape. Already the longest-serving prime minister in Croatia’s modern history, he has earned the trust of Croatian citizens across three consecutive mandates—a rare [accomplishment] in [today’s] politics.

In a time often marked by uncertainty, Prime Minister Plenković has delivered continuity, stability, and a clear strategic vision, qualities behind Croatia key milestones since independence. Under his leadership, Croatia joined the eurozone and Schengen Area and achieved the second-highest economic growth in the EU, a testament to sound governance.

On the global stage, Croatia now speaks with confidence and credibility. His government modernized the Croatian armed forces in close cooperation with the United States and the European allies. He fulfilled a generational dream by completing the Pelješac Bridge, uniting the country. He also built a strategic LNG terminal on the island of Krk, positioning Croatia as a regional energy hub. Through all this, his leadership has moved the country forward in every respect. In crisis, he has shown both resolve and compassion, from managing the COVID pandemic, to supporting Ukraine, protecting households during the energy shock, and leading recovery after two major earthquakes. Across these challenges, his leadership has been steady and effective, earning trust at home and respect abroad.

At home, he is a champion of social solidarity. Abroad, a promoter of European unity, a strong believer in the transatlantic bond, and a respected advocate for democratic values. His leadership extends beyond Croatia, through his roles in the European People’s Party and as vice president of the Centrist Democrat International, where he brings experience and conviction. He is, in every sense, a modern leader, guiding a forward-looking European nation. Croatia is not only catching up with its partners. In many areas, it is surpassing a growing number of them. And we should never forget how far the country has come. A nation that emerged from war, not from a peaceful transition, a country that rebuilt before it could grow, its people who waited while others integrated, and yet refused to be left behind. Croatia lost a decade, but it caught it up. And it did so, above all, thanks to Andrej’s vision and leadership.

Today, Croatia stands as a beacon for those still fighting for sovereignty, freedom, and the promise of the European integration. Throughout the years, I have been a witness of my namesake’s exceptional character. I have never seen him lose his temper at complex international gatherings. And his fellow leaders respect both his firmness and his gentle touch on delicate manners. He is a natural-born diplomat, trusted even when defending tough positions for his country, Croatia. It is fitting that tonight, here in Washington, he joins the rank of global leader, many from far larger nations and institutions. His achievements have earned Croatia a place on the world stage. And his legacy is far from completed.

Now I want to invite the great singer, Tajči, for her musical performance.

TAJČI: Good evening. What an honor it is to be here. And congratulations, Mr. Prime Minister… Thank you for all that you do. The greatest gift is to learn how to love and share that love with all.

ANDRÉS PASTRANA ARANGO: Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Prime Minister Plenković to the stage.

ANDREJ PLENKOVIĆ: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, let me pay a token of gratitude to Tatjana Matejaš Cameron Tajči, the famous Croatian singer that just performed a Whitney Houston song.

She was the winner of the Croatian Euro Song Contest back in—you wouldn’t believe it, but it was back in 1989, so she’s been a champion for a while. Thank you, Tatjana.

Dear John, dear friend, distinguished leadership and members of the Atlantic Council, fellow awardees, dear American and international friends, ladies and gentlemen, let me begin by expressing my sincere gratitude to the Atlantic Council for hosting us this evening and for this extraordinary honor.

I’m truly humbled to stand here alongside such distinguished fellow awardees. I warmly congratulate each of them on their well-deserved recognition and their outstanding contributions to global security, humanitarian efforts, and cultural inspiration.

I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to President Andrés Pastrana, former president of Colombia, for his presence this evening and for his generous words of introduction.

Dear friends, for the past nine years, it has been both my highest honor and deepest responsibility to serve as prime minister of Croatia. As President Pastrana noted, these have been years shaped by a growing number of global crises. In many ways, governing today is no longer a matter of routine decision-making; it is an ongoing exercise in resilience and crisis management.

But through every challenge, I have sought to steer a steady course for Croatia, always guided by a simple but fundamental goal: to improve the lives of our citizens because, ultimately, that is the essence of public service and good governance.

Our vision has been to see Croatia take its place among the most advanced, stable, and prosperous nations in Europe and the world. That path has not been easy. We started our journey in the early 1990s from the ashes of war and destruction. Our task was harder because of that very past, but our determination was forged in it.

The will of the Croatian people to win and defend their freedom is what has made every success since then possible, and tonight I’m proud to say the story of Croatia is a story of success, one that is still being written. That success being recognized here in Washington holds special meaning because the United States has long been one of Croatia’s most valued strategic partners and closest allies.

From the days of war to today’s deep and growing cooperation across administrations and across generations, America has stood with Croatia, and Croatia, as a committed transatlantic ally, will continue to stand with America.

The deep ties between our nations are reflected not only in our shared values but in the lives of countless Croats who helped shape America, from Peter Tomich, who gave his life at Pearl Harbor to save his crew and receive the Medal of Honor, to Mike Grgich, whose wine put California on the global map, to Anthony Lucas Lučić whose drilling innovation sparked the Texas oil boom, to Ivan Meštrović whose sculptures grace Chicago, and to Nikola Tesla, whose genius lit up America and revolutionized the modern world.

These are just a few among many who built lasting bridges between our peoples. Together, we remain committed to preserving the transatlantic bond as the cornerstone of a free and democratic world. Anything less would weaken both Europe and the United States, and only embolden those who challenge our shared values.

This truth holds in Ukraine today, as it did in Croatia in the 1990s and wherever freedom is under threat. America has always stood for liberty, and I’m confident it always will. As a loyal friend and ally, so will Croatia.

Distinguished guests, as proud as we are of our partnership with the United States, we are equally proud to be a member of the European Union. Two principles have guided my political vision: modern sovereignism abroad and social cohesion at home.

Internationally, by joining the most integrated circles of European cooperation, Croatia has amplified its sovereign voice. We are stronger and more influential for it, and we give now our share in shaping the future of Europe.

At home, we have worked tirelessly to raise living standards while ensuring that no one is left behind. We can show—we have shown that building a competitive economy is fully compatible with extending solidarity, especially in times of crisis, and especially to those most in need.

A stronger Croatia abroad and a more just and prosperous Croatia at home will remain the compass of our work ahead.

As I accept this award tonight, I do so with deep gratitude for the trust the Croatian people continue to place in me. I dedicate this honor to them for their perseverance, resilience, and ability to overcome adversity. Because in Croatia, as our athletes so often demonstrate in sports, we may not be the biggest country, but we consistently punch above our weight. And I can assure you, we intend to keep doing so.

Thank you once again to the Atlantic Council, and thank you all for your presence and your support.

FREDERICK KEMPE: Thank you all.

First and foremost, a big round of applause for the remarkable Judy Collins and that incredible beginning of our evening. Another round of applause to our chairman, John Rogers, and to Steve Hadley, who has accepted the Distinguished Service Award tonight. Please, a round of applause for them as well. As John Rogers said, this award is rarely given. It’s not actually the Distinguished Leadership Award. It’s given for service to the Atlantic Council.

It’s been given to Henry Kissinger. It’s been given to Brent Scowcroft. Now to Steve Hadley. The other three people who it’s been given to are here in the room, and I want to salute them as well—General Jim Jones, Adrienne Arsht, and Bahaa Hariri. So congratulations to all of you. These are the only recipients of that award. And then to the remarkable prime minister of Croatia, Prime Minister Plenković, please a round of applause for that as well.

Eighty years ago today, eighty years ago today, on May 8th, 1945, Nazi Germany surrendered to allied forces. And eighty years ago today, the world emerged from the shadow of fascist tyranny through unity, sacrifice, and courageous leadership among wartime allies. Speaking of the fallen allied soldiers, General Dwight D. Eisenhower said on that day, “No monument of stone, no memorial of whatever magnitude, could so well express our respect and veneration of their sacrifice as would the perpetuation of the spirit of comradeship in which they died.”

The Atlantic Council is all about the perpetuation of that spirit of allied comradeship. Not just across the Atlantic, but around the world. And not by clinging to the status quo, as Steve Hadley said, but through preparing and planning for future and current challenges. It’s not hard to think about Ukraine’s current struggle against Russia’s murderous aggression in that spirit. Eisenhower, who was then the supreme commander of allied expeditionary forces, said, “As we celebrate,”—by the way, we have a supreme commander here, General Jim Jones, in the history of Eisenhower. And another one, General Scaparrotti, and another one, Wes Clark. So we’ve got a bunch here. I’ve always thought “supreme” would be a great title.

Eisenhower said, “As we celebrate victory in Europe, let us remind ourselves that our common problems of the immediate and the distant future can best be solved in the same conception of cooperation and devotion to the cause of human freedom.” In the decades that followed, the United States engaged with partners and allies to produce one of the greatest periods of prosperity and peace among great powers that the world has ever known. A credit to the visionary luminaries who founded the Atlantic Council in 1961, Dean Acheson—among them were Dean Acheson, Henry Cabot Lodge, Lucius Clay, Mary Pillsbury Lord. It was an incredible group of people who came together at the time.

That period involved the creation of what became known as the rules-based order, including institutions like NATO, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the United Nations, and many others. With all its flaws, and no era of history is without them, this extended period of eighty years since World War II has resulted in enormous benefits and prosperity for the American people. It’s helped lift billions of people around the world from poverty, and it’s helped prevent the outbreak of war among nuclear-armed great powers.

In 1961, the Atlantic Council was born to promote and sustain that brand of constructive US leadership alongside partners and allies to shape a better future. We do this through the people we convene—all of you—through the reports we publish, and through the policies we promote, and as you’ve seen tonight, we do really serious work, but we also like to have a lot of fun.

As a nonpartisan organization, the Atlantic Council has always steered clear of party politics, and we’ve always supported whomever the American people elect for president of the United States because that’s what we do.

We’ve never been shy about advocating for enduring US values and principles such as strong national defense, strong alliances, respect for individual rights, free and fair markets and economies and rule of law, as John Rogers said earlier tonight.

We equip policymakers, business decision-makers, civil society leaders, and the media with insights and analysis necessary to make informed decisions in an increasingly global and increasingly complex global environment.

We’ve carried out this work for more than six decades through changes in presidential administrations, through wars, through impeachments, a pandemic, civil strife. This is who we are. While our mission and principles are unchanged, we remain nimble, dynamic, and robust by responding when the context changes around us.

We face war in Europe, conflict in the Middle East, tensions between the United States and China, a contest over a technological change that’s intensifying. At the same time, we confront a coalition of aggressors—China, Russia, North Korea, Iran—that have made clear that they are working in common cause against US and allied interests.

Americans themselves, many of whom are struggling economically and many of whom are uncertain about their future, question the benefit and costs of continued US global engagement, and they’re right to question that.

Steve Hadley, who we are honoring tonight, as you know, with our Distinguished Service Award, argued correctly in his conversation with our chairman, John Rogers, that deciding between our values and interests is a false choice because we need to find ways to serve both.

That is the purpose. That is the common cause of the Atlantic Council, and that’s why we’re here this evening celebrating remarkable individuals who represent the leadership our complex times demand.

By honoring them, we hope to inspire others. A little later this evening, before we close, we’ll also salute Ukrainian heroes, nine of whom are with us here tonight in uniform. They’re quite literally at the front lines of the same fight for freedom that we recognize on this anniversary of VE Day.

Our nonpartisan ethos—values-oriented consistent ethos over more than sixty years has sustained our work and our purpose through significant geopolitical, economic, and social changes. So, too, have many of you in this room tonight, particularly our Distinguished Leadership Awards dinner co-chairs.

So we’ve read out all of your names from the stage on many occasions before. There’s just too many of you here tonight to do that. You’ve seen their names on the screen during tonight’s service. On your programs, you’ll see their names on page two and three, so right in the front of the program.

But if I could ask tonight’s dinner co-chairs to rise so that you can applaud them and thank them for their service at the Atlantic Council.

Finally, before we transition to the next segment of our program, I want to express my deepest gratitude to so many in the audience from our board of directors, our international advisory board, our global partners, and our remarkable staff. I am so honored to work with such a committed, resourceful, creative, hardworking team, who together make our work possible.

WILLIAM “MAC” THORNBERRY: Well, good evening.

Two quotes highlight how fitting it is to honor our next distinguished leader. One is from “The Prince,” where Machiavelli writes, “There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things, because the innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new.”

The other quote I’ll paraphrase from Captain James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise: Space, the final frontier. Boldly going where no man has gone before. Well, space may be the final frontier, but it’s already integral to national security and to the economy, touching our daily lives in ways that most of us probably don’t fully appreciate.

In December 2019, after years of argument and opposition, Congress and the president created a new military service to protect our nation in and from this vital domain. The United States Space Force was born. And to boldly go where no one has gone before, to take the lead in establishing a new order of things with all the difficulties that entails, General Jay Ramond was chosen. He comes from an incredible heritage of Army soldiers that goes—that includes West Point graduates going back to 1865. Taking a different path even then, Jay graduated from Clemson University and entered the United States Air Force, where he served thirty-five years before becoming the very first member of the new military service, a Guardian.

As the first chief of space operations, he set the precedent with every decision he made. And make no mistake, every decision was scrutinized, from the choice of the service song and the uniform to complex training and warfighting doctrine. Few of us have the opportunity to lay foundations so important for future generations, but in this case, the nation was indeed fortunate. General Raymond set the new service on a path that grows more crucial and also more contested every moment.

Throughout his career, Jay Raymond has exemplified the qualities that Americans so much admire in those who serve our nation in the military—qualities like courage, not just physical courage but also moral courage; integrity; humility; and especially service above self. And, as the first-ever first lady of the Space Force, Jay’s wife, Mollie, also set precedents, helping shape the culture of the new service. Then and now, she mentors the real heroes of our armed services, military spouses.

The bottom line is that because of their service—because of their service, our nation and our allies are stronger, safer, and more ready to take on the challenges and opportunities associated with the final frontier. It is leadership of the highest caliber. Please join me in expressing our admiration and our gratitude to General “Jay” Raymond.

JOHN W. “JAY” RAYMOND: Good evening. What a wonderful night. I am truly, absolutely humbled to receive such a distinguished award. And when I look at all the other award winners, it reminds me of the old Sesame Street adage, you know, one of these things isn’t quite like the other. And that’s me. But it’s just a wonderful evening.

The only way I can accept this award is to do so in recognition of the nearly sixteen thousand civilian and military guardians and their families who come to work every day to make the space domain safer and to make our nation safer. Based on their service, our nation, our allies are better postured today to meet the incredibly complex strategic environment that we face.

Thank you to Chairman Rogers and President and CEO Fred Kempe for your day-to-day leadership of such an important organization. And I’d like to take a minute to highlight your incredible staff, your incredible team. They have been just remarkable at putting an event on like this. It’s not easy, and you make it look easy. Thank you.

Chairman Thornberry, thank you, sir, for the kind introduction this evening. But more importantly, thank you for your leadership, your friendship, and your wise counsel over the years. Mollie and I are so grateful to you and Sally. And it means so much to me, to us, to have you both here with us tonight. My sincere thanks.

You know, for over thirty years our nation has debated what’s the proper organizational structure for national security in space. However, in 2019, after several years of intense and thoughtful debate, the House Armed Services Committee, led by Chairman Thornberry, helped lead the drafting of the National Defense Authorization Act that formally established the Space Force. Without Chairman Thornberry’s strong leadership, vision, and fortitude, in the wake of pretty significant bureaucratic resistance, the Space Force would still be sitting on the launch pad, rather than delivering national advantage. Our nation owes you, your committee, and the whole of Congress a great deal of gratitude.

When President Trump signed the law on 20 December 2019 establishing this new service and elevating space to a level equal to its importance to our nation, we quickly found there wasn’t a checklist to be followed on how do you go about standing up this service. The nation hadn’t done this since 1947, when the Air Force separated from the United States Army. But what we did have was a very strong sense of purpose. We stood up the Space Force not just to respond to the threats of today, but to ensure that space, a vital global domain, remains secure, stable, and accessible for generations to come.

The Atlantic Council’s mission of shaping the global future together is in tight alignment with the ethos of the Space Force. Your work to galvanize leadership, strengthen alliances, and shape a more secure and prosperous world must extend into space.

The Space Force was founded to protect the shared domain of space through partnerships, deterrence, and responsible stewardship. We seek not only to defend freedom but to extend that promise into the space domain, where the future of global security increasingly resides.

To effectively operate in the space domain, we must have global partners. These partnerships span across governmental agencies, allied and partner nations, academia, and commercial industry. On all fronts, the Space Force has worked tirelessly to strengthen existing or to develop new partnerships, and our partnerships have never been stronger.

As examples, we became the eighteenth member of the intelligence community, ensuring more robust integration, interagency coordination. We’ve expanded our combined space operations to now include not only our Five Eyes partners, but plus France, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Italy, and strengthened our relationship with NATO. We established the University Partnership Program with sixteen different universities focused on advancing research and professionally developing future space leaders. And finally, we have worked to build a more fused relationship with commercial industry to harness a new business model, to help us redefine risk, and to move at the speed of innovation and the speed of tactical need. Our commercial space industry provides us and our allies and partners great advantage, and we must leverage that advantage to full effect.

Although space is a warfighting domain just like land, sea, and air, we do not want to get into a conflict that begins or extends into space. We want to deter that from happening. And if deterrence were to fail, we must prevail.

Space is a significant force multiplier. Our joint force structure and our nation’s war plans are all sized assuming we have access to space. Without space, they don’t close.

Unfortunately, with the current threats that we are seeing being developed by our adversaries or competitors, this is a flawed assumption. We no longer have the luxury of taking space for granted.

The only way I know how to compete, deter, and to win is to do so from a position of strength. Space capabilities can amplify the traditional deterrence calculus of denying benefits and opposing costs. I am convinced that if we can successfully deter conflict from beginning or extending into space, then we have a chance of deterring conflict from spilling over into other domains. The space domain, in my opinion, represents our best hope.

Finally, as I stated upfront, I can only accept this award knowing that it recognizes the great work of Guardians and their families. I’m lucky to have my family here with me tonight. My wife, Mollie, remains a strong military spouse advocate and the source of—and the success—the source of any success that I may have had. I don’t think I would have made captain if it wasn’t for Mollie. Our daughter Amy and our son Gary are here with us tonight. There’s a little joke in our family: None of us can sing, but since everybody else had singers up here, I think I’m going to invite my kids up to lead us in a song. They’re all hiding underneath the table now. Our daughter, Christina, is on an airplane flying back from a business trip and couldn’t be here, but her husband, Nick, is with us tonight as well.

To all the family members of currently serving members or veterans of our armed services that are in attendance this evening, thank you. You serve as well.

Again, to the Atlantic Council—again, to the Atlantic Council, thank you very much for such an unbelievable honor. I’m deeply humbled by it, and I really appreciate the opportunity to be here and spend time with each and every one of you. Thank you very much.

DAVID M. RUBENSTEIN: I just came from an event where it said no black tie allowed. So that’s why I’m not wearing a black tie. I apologize to all of you. This has been a difficult time for me recently. I was fired as the chairman of the Kennedy Center. My stock is down at Carlyle 20 percent this year. The Orioles are in last place in the American League East. I invested in a lot of money in companies that export things from China to the United States. And earlier today, I had my first root canal.

But I did get some good news not long ago. And it made all those things that I just mentioned not so painful. And it was that the Atlantic Council decided to honor Victor Pinchuk. That was an enlightened decision. And we can certainly use more enlightened decisions in Washington. It’s a brilliant decision, in my view. And I want to just tell you why.

I’ve known Victor for many, many years, and I’ve admired him for many, many years as well. Victor is truly the Renaissance man of Ukraine. And let me try to explain what I mean. Victor was born in Ukraine. And he got his education there. He went to a metallurgical institute, was near the top of his class, and ultimately got a PhD. And he started a company not long after that in the steel piping area, and it became extremely successful. In fact, the patents that he developed became used throughout Ukraine and also in the Soviet Union, at the time.

He also became a very, very successful CEO of this company, and ultimately made enough money doing it that he could decide to do other things with his life. And what he did is, among other things, he got involved in politics for a while. And what he did was got elected to the Ukrainian parliament and served with great distinction for eight years there. And probably, had he stayed in politics, he might well have become president of Ukraine. But he decided to devote his life to some other things, principally philanthropy.

And what he decided to do was set up a foundation that became the largest foundation, private foundation, in Ukraine, doing many great things for Ukraine in terms of art, culture, children’s welfare, and nutrition, and many other things that Ukraine needed desperately. And in addition to that, he became the first person in Ukraine, and the only person in Ukraine, to sign the giving pledge, which shows his commitment to give away at least half of his net worth. Beyond that, though, he’s done many other things to get people to know more about Ukraine.

Now today, of course, people know more about it, but many years ago, people didn’t know as much about Ukraine. And so what he decided to do was start a conference in Kyiv where people from all over the world would come to learn more about Ukraine, to talk about public policy, and also to things that might help Ukraine. The Yes Conference, which is held every September, many of you have probably been there, I’ve been there many times, really brings together the best minds in the world to talk about public policy, talk about philanthropy, and to talk about things that can do—that can be done to help Ukraine.

And this has been true for Victor so much so that, had the war in Ukraine never occurred, Victor would deserve this award. Because what he’s done before the war in Ukraine by itself would deserve this award. But since the war in Ukraine, what he’s done is even made it even more desirable that he gets this award. Let me tell you why. As soon as the war broke out, Victor decided he was going to stay in Ukraine and fight whatever he could do to help his country. And among other things, he created, through his foundation, a project called [RETURNING], which helped soldiers who were wounded in combat get recovery, and about 25,000 soldiers to date have been helped by Victor’s efforts. Twenty-five thousand soldiers.

And he’s creating a new foundation called—which is called [RETURNING], where about a hundred thousand soldiers will be coming back through this process to get mental health help because, obviously, if you go through combat of the type that they have had in Ukraine you have a lot of challenges mentally afterwards, and he is now in the process of building that returning effort so that people who have been through combat come back to Ukraine, are able to recover from the mental challenges they’ve had.

Beyond that, he’s done many things to make sure people know what’s going on in Ukraine and so every year he holds a conference or a big meeting in Davos and it’s the most highly sought after ticket in Davos because what Victor does is he gets the president of Ukraine, who he’s an ardent supporter of. He gets many soldiers who fought in combat in Ukraine.

He gets many global, political, and business leaders to come to this breakfast, and they talk about Ukraine and what more they can do, and people pledge to give help to Ukraine. And Victor is solely responsible for this breakfast and this gathering and has done more than anybody else I know who is not a government official to let people know about the horrors of the war and to do more things than anybody else I know not in government to rally people to the cause of Ukraine.

And all of this Victor has done this without seeking publicity. He’s done it putting enormous amounts of his own money up, and he’s done this because he’s a great humanitarian. Victor is somebody that I’ve gotten to know over the years and he’s always interested in other people, not in himself, and he’s a person that I think that the more and more people get to know him the more and more people will realize this man is a unique Renaissance man—Ukraine’s greatest Renaissance man.

He’s also interested in the problems of anti-Semitism. Like many people who are Jewish in this country, my ancestors came from Ukraine, and Victor has done many things to help before the war in Russia, even the war with Russia even started. He’s done things to let people know about the anti-Semitism that has still—that has existed in Ukraine and that has existed in Russia as well.

But he’s spent a lot of time trying to raise money for and give money to a fitting memorial for what happened in Babi Yar. What happened there in 1941 was 33,000 Jews were senselessly slaughtered from the machine gun and buried in a ditch and they’ve never been properly memorialized, and Victor has led an effort to make sure people realize what happened in that terrible, terrible period of time under the Nazis.

And so all of these things Victor has done, he’s done these with great humor, style, character, and always a commitment to helping other people, and so I have regarded Victor as an incredible person, a person I regard as a friend and somebody that I think has the kind of skills that I think everybody should want to have.

He’s intelligent, philanthropic, humanitarian, and a person who has all those skills often isn’t a nice person, but he’s a nice person, too. Very often people have gigantic accomplishments, and sometimes their egos get out of control. That’s not the case with Victor.

Victor is down-to-earth and the kind of person everybody here, I think, would be lucky to have him as a friend. I regard him as a friend, and it’s my honor to be here tonight to talk about my friend Victor Pinchuk.

VICTOR PINCHUK: Thank you very much, David.

For many years, you are, for me, a role model as businessman but, first of all, as philanthropist, and particularly I remember very special moment. I think it was in 2019. It was in Kyiv during your participation in our annual Yalta European Strategy Conference, and you said something really very powerful and beautiful. You said, when you became a businessman, successful businessman, you started to make big money, but your mother never congratulated you, never told you that she’s proud of you. And only when you became a philanthropist, when you started to give money back, only then your mother congratulated you and she started to tell you that she is really proud of you. And for me it was, and for many people in the room it was so inspirational. And thank you very much to you, and first of all, of course, to your mother for this wisdom. Thank you very much, David.

Good evening, Atlantic Council board members, members of the administration, distinguished guests, and dear friends. Once Fred Kempe called to inform me the selection committee voted to award me with this prize, my first reaction was this is the wrong time for Ukrainian businessman to get an award because the suffering and war in our beloved country, Ukraine, continues, and any award must go to the Ukrainian heroes who give their lives and health, only to them.

But then I thought there is a sense in it, because if I go to Washington I can be useful. First, I can speak about Ukrainian heroes and Ukraine. Second, I can express our deep gratitude to the United States. And third, another reason to come to Washington which I will address later.

Allow me to first talk about our heroes, Ukrainians who risked their lives to defend our country and its borders, to defend their families against killers; our workers who produce every day under rocket attacks and shelling; our medics who save lives. Some of them are here in the room. I will present just two of them.

Dmytro Finashyn is a young man. In combat, he lost his arm, but he returned to service as an intelligence officer. Today, he advises the minister of the interior on work with veterans. He was awarded by the president of Ukraine as Hero of Ukraine. This is our equivalent to the Medal of Honor.

And Liudmyla Meniuk. She lost her son in the war, then she herself joined the army at the age of fifty-two. She is the first woman to lead an armored unit. She was injured many times defending Bakhmut. She was heavily wounded. Since then, she helps soldiers as a psychologist.

Liudmyla and Dmytro are two of our nine heroes in the room with us tonight. They are—thank you very much. They are nine out of several millions of heroes. I bow low to you. I have no words to express my endless respect and boundless gratitude. This award belongs to you and others like you.

For my wife, Olena, and I to support Ukrainian heroes is a true honor of our lives. Philanthropy for Ukrainian businessman now is participation in the war for independence. All the philanthropy we built over more than twenty years was just preparation for what we do now.

For example, our experience in health care we use now to create rehabilitation centers for our soldiers, a nationwide network of state-of-the-art centers with a total capacity of 26,000 wounded heroes per year. And just today—I mean, literally today—we open a center with over one hundred beds, and heroes are going there. I will see them when I come back from Washington to Ukraine. And I want to tell our heroes how they are respected in Washington. Olena and I never did anything so important. Thank you.

Now my second point, why I decided to accept. This is my opportunity to say a huge thank you to the great people of the United States of America. The United States have been with Ukraine from the first days, frankly speaking, from the first minutes of the war. Thank you for your invaluable, consistent, real friendship, and partnership. Ukrainians will never forget this. And one more important point why I decided to accept. Let me ask you, why do people go to Paris? To see Eiffel Tower. To London, for Buckingham Palace. To Rome, to see the Coliseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the pope—now American pope. Congratulations.

And why do people go to Washington? Today, people go to say something to President Trump. OK, not all get invited to the White House and Oval Office, and if they invited us, I have learned, it’s not guaranteed to be always useful. So I’m grateful for the opportunity here to say thank you to the president of the United States. President Trump was the first to give arms to Ukraine in 2017. This was hugely, hugely important. Thank you. Thank you also for authorizing the weapons sale recently. It also is extremely important. And the minerals agreement created under the leadership of President Trump that was signed recently is momentous. I personally call it the minerals for peace accord. And I am happy to tell you, just today the Ukrainian parliament voted and approved the agreement.

And looks like today is really a great and very special day. New pope, new agreement, new rehabilitation center, and new very productive conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky, and new awards. And because I get a humanitarian award, I want to also say I find, Mr. President, your humanitarian approach to the war very right. President Trump says, and I believe this really a mission for him, that he wants to stop the dying. This is a humanitarian approach.

Yeah, please understand me correctly, I don’t want to suggest to share today’s humanitarian award between our heroes and President Trump. But if President Trump will achieve his humanitarian goal to end the war, to achieve a sustainable peace, and will pray for that, he will deserve another prize. And nobody in the world wishes him this prize more than Ukrainians, including our president. Because nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. Now let me say something that I, as Ukrainian, find vitally important.

Ukrainians understand an end to the war now is possible only in a not perfect way. Everyone will have to get up from the table not satisfied. Some goals maybe will take many years to achieve. Understood. But one vital truth Ukrainians also understand perfectly, our enemy says they want to address the root cause of this war. Ukrainians know what is the root cause of this war for our enemy. Please listen. The root cause our enemy wants to eliminate is the existence of Ukraine, a Slavic post-Soviet, post-communist, mainly Orthodox country, whose people live in liberty, and democracy, and in a market economy based on the rule of law. This is an existential threat for the enemy’s authoritarian regime and empire. It’s the mistake of the existence of Ukraine that our enemy wants to address, which means remove, delete, annihilate.

Here I want to appeal, Mr. President, to your wisdom, experience, intuition, and instincts. We understand, Crimea was taken before you were in office. The full-scale invasion happened after you were in office. We trust you will now get the enemy to agree to peace. But what do we do when you will not be in the office anymore? One day it will happen. That’s why security guarantees are vital. And nobody in the world can imagine such a guarantee without some participation of the great country of the United States of America. (Applause.) Yeah.

So, dear friends, I congratulate you on a Victory Day for World War II, which President Trump declared recently as an American commemoration. Ukrainians also hold our commemoration on May 8th, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. My great hope is that soon the president of Ukraine also can introduce an additional annual commemoration to commemorate the day when the war is over, when Ukraine is secure, and member of the European Union, and reconstruction has begun. By the way, the minerals agreement will be an important part of this reconstruction.

I thank all of you for your attention. Thank you to Atlantic Council for this award. Thank you, heroes of Ukraine. This award goes to you. Glory to the great American people and Slava Ukraini.

FREDERICK KEMPE: So stay here for a second, Victor. So we have a final segment of our program, a salute to heroes and some music. Please look at the video to see everything that Victor was just talking about.

So, Victor, thank you again for your leadership, your extensive efforts to aid Ukraine’s defense, including support of the nation’s armed service members, veterans, and civilians resisting Russian aggression.

Tonight we’re gathered not only to celebrate global leaders, but to honor extraordinary courage, the kind that changes the course of history and reminds us all true meaning of bravery and service. We have nine individuals here in uniform who have sacrificed deeply; not the ultimate sacrifice that they’ve seen many of their colleagues engage in. So it’s my honor to introduce a group of individuals, many of whom you just saw in this video, who embody this heroic resolve. These men and women have faced unimaginable trials in defense of their nation’s sovereignty, freedom, and future. On the eightieth anniversary of VE Day, they are today’s heroes.

So now I’ll pass to the delegation of Ukrainian war heroes and veterans whose heroic efforts have been echoed far beyond frontlines. Daniel Salem, the floor is yours.

DANIEL SALEM: Thank you so much. Actually, we heard there’s an audition for a new Avengers movie; that’s why we came.

A man gives an award. God gives a reward. And this is so true, Mr. Pinchuk.

And also, it’s true for you, Atlantic Council and the United States. The crucial support that you have been giving Ukraine and the Ukrainian people helps us to defend the peace and security, and most important the humanity, because the cancer—the second name for war—spreads beyond the Russian-Ukrainian war. It spreads all over the world. It does.

And the reward for your support will apply in eternal life, because what you do for saving the lives from terror and death will not be forgotten. For that, I thank you. We thank you. And the comrades that are right now in the trenches defending our country on behalf of our name, thank you.

The people that you see in front of you are representative of a strong nation like yours, honorable nation like yours—people with dreams, as you do have dreams. And we all know that on the way of achieving our dreams you must apply discipline, commitment, consistency, because without commitment, we don’t know how to start, and without consistency, we’ll never know how to finish.

And what I wanted to tell you, that we are—and we show that we are loyal friends. We can be loyal partners. And there’s also one thing that we have in common: We also proved that we are the home of the brave.

There’s one thing left to do. Of course, with your help, we want to state that we are the land—that our land is the land of the free. Slava Ukraini! God bless America.

