IN THIS EPISODE

Kosovo’s recent ban on the dinar, aimed by the Kurti government at curbing illegal cash flow, has sparked tensions with US and the European partners and raised concerns about its impact on the Kosovo Serb community, on the normalization dialogue with Serbia, and Kosovo’s wider relationship with its Western allies.

Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare discusses the reasons behind this controversial move with two esteemed guests; Arian Zeka, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo and Dragisa Mijacic Executive Director of InTER Institute for Territorial Economic Development.

Key questions: Why did the Central Bank of Kosovo announce the euro-only policy on February 1st? How does this decision impact the daily lives of Kosovo’s Serb community considering pensions and welfare concerns raised by the local NGO’s? Should Westerns partners have been consulted by the Kosovo government before the ban? What are the potential implications for US-Kosovo relations after the call to reverse the ban? Can the Association of the Serb Majority Municipalities address the issue of financing and dinar use, as some suggest?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship.

