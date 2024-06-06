On June 5, Forward Defense distinguished fellow General Kevin Chilton, USAF (ret.) published an article in DefenseNews on the need to continue forward with the nuclear triad modernization program, entitled “US security demands continued nuclear triad investment.” In the article, Chilton argues for the necessity of an effective nuclear triad to ensure US leaders are empowered with credible, reliable military options to manage current and looming threats from nuclear-armed adversaries.
