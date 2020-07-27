Last week the European Union agreed on a major new 750 billion stimulus package. This week Congress will negotiate the next round of relief for the US.

Where does this fit into the global spending picture?

Our new fiscal firepower heat map, updated through June, shows how G20 COVID-19 crisis spending now compares to the Global Financial Crisis. While nearly every country is spending significantly more than a decade ago, China is still spending less.

Check out the map and accompanying charts below to learn more – and use our new interactive tool to see how much spending has increased from April until now.

Move the slider to see the changes from April to June

Of the G20 countries, Japan has taken the most significant fiscal stimulus measures in 2020.