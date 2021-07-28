These military veterans are solving our energy and climate problems, one idea at a time

Abstract image depicting new idea behind sunset background (Diego PH/Unsplash)

As part of the 2020-2021 Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship, each fellow prepared a policy memo and a persuasive five-minute policy brief on a topic related to national security, advanced energy, and/or military veterans. Both the written and oral presentations of the policy proposal were developed with the assistance of an advisor from the Atlantic Council network.

Each policy proposal diagnoses a problem and proposes a solution to a specific actor or actors. The papers include an executive summary, background on the topic, an analysis of the problem, and a proposed course of action. Fellows also consider the counterarguments of the policy prescription to strengthen the proposed pathway. Fellows were strongly encouraged to select a topic with which they have a professional or personal connection.

The five-minute persuasive flash talks were presented to the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center and Veterans Advanced Energy Project network on June 15, 2021 and on August 2, 2021 during the 2021 Veterans Advanced Energy Week.

Learn more about the Veterans Advanced Energy Project

Apply for the Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship The Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship seeks to create a cadre of future leaders within the advanced energy industry. Fellows are peer mentors, advocates, and spokespeople for other veterans, reservists, and military spouses who work to solidify the advanced energy connection to national security and the mission-driven advancement of veterans’ employment in advanced energy. Read More Register for Veterans Advanced Energy Week Veterans Advanced Energy Week (VAEW) is an interactive virtual learning and networking experience dedicated to Veterans, reservists, and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry. Read More

Follow us on social media