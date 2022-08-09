Hide
These veterans are on the leading edge of the energy transition

The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity. As part of the 2021-2022 Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship, each fellow prepared a policy proposal and a persuasive five-minute presentation on a topic related to national security, advanced energy, and/or military veterans. Both the written and oral presentations of the policy proposal were developed with the assistance of an advisor from the Atlantic Council network.

Each policy proposal diagnoses a problem and proposes a solution to a specific actor or actors. The papers include an executive summary, background on the topic, an analysis of the problem, and a proposed course of action. Fellows also consider the counterarguments of the policy prescription to strengthen the proposed pathway. Fellows were strongly encouraged to select a topic with which they have a professional or personal connection.

The five-minute persuasive flash talks were presented to the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center and Veterans Advanced Energy Project network on June 21, 2022 and on August 9, 2022 during the 2022 Veterans Advanced Energy Summit.

The Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship seeks to create a cadre of future leaders within the advanced energy industry. Fellows are peer mentors, advocates, and spokespeople for other veterans, reservists, and military spouses who work to solidify the advanced energy connection to national security and the mission-driven advancement of veterans’ employment in advanced energy.
