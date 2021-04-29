Event | How we can achieve both healthy communities and economic renewal

This recording will be available on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, May 5, the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center will be revisiting a panel of experts focused on how the international community can use vulnerabilities highlighted by COVID-19 to create resiliene in the face of future crises.

The discussion, moderated by the GeoTech Center’s Director, Dr. David Bray, focused on how the international community can use vulnerabilities highlighted by COVID-19 to create resilience in the face of future crises. Though the pandemic revealed new fears surrounding emerging technologies, it also confirmed the public’s continued concern over issues of data storage, privacy, and security. However, much like the pandemic, data extends well beyond borders. Innovation and invention, informed by data, are necessary prerequisites to a swift, effective response to the crisis. As global stakeholders balance the efficacy of using data with ensuring data protection, they must do so under a more transparent framework. Global trust matters now more than ever.

As the international community explores how to achieve both healthy communities and economic renewal, it must also consider which standards and expectations may never again be the same. The businesses that have adapted to, and embraced, the “new normal” are finding the most success in navigating the pandemic. While COVID-19 has unveiled weaknesses in current systems and practices, it has also specified critical areas for governments to modernize and reform. Now is the time to acknowledge the unknowns of the “new normal,” and to fill in those gaps before the next crisis strikes.

Featuring

Philippe Gillet

Chief Scientific Officer

SICPA

Luukas Ilves

Head of Strategy

Guardtime

Declane Kirrane

Chairman

Global Science Collaboration Conference

Mona Nemer

Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Immunology

University of Ottowa

Daniella Taveau

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council