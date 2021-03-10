Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Event recap | Coordinating data privacy and the public interest

GeoTech Cues by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, PhD, Divya Chander, MD, PhD, Krista Pawley,

Digital Policy International Norms Internet of Things Technology & Innovation

This recording will be available Wednesday, March 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Event description

On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, the GeoTech Center is returning to the third episode of the Data Salon Series, hosted in partnership with Accenture. This episode focuses on data usage and employing data trusts to maximize individual privacy and private sector benefits.

The panelists discuss how governments and the private sector alike are working to develop strategies that emphasize individual privacy more than ever before, as the public continues to express greater interest in protecting their data. However, few institutions have landed upon successful solutions in practice that can protect user privacy while allowing for the high levels of analysis (including machine or AI-enabled learning) they have come to expect. As our digital landscape continues to evolve, it is time to consider what intentional policy and design choices could allow for greater data ownership within people-centered structures.

Featuring

Dr. Divya Chander, MD, PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Krista Pawley
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

GeoTech Center

Krista Pawley

Nonresident Senior Fellow

GeoTech Center

Divya Chander, MD, PhD

Nonresident Senior Fellow

GeoTech Center

