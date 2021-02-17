Event recap | Data-informed nutrition policy and practices

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

Across the world, one in five deaths are currently associated with poor diet, which contributes to a variety of chronic and deadly diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Population level interventions that are evidence-based are crucial to lowering this burden, and can be made even more effective through innovative public-private partnerships. Solutions can include adopting current methods that incentivize environmental and social impacts of a company or group, such as the ESG criteria, which can benefit from an additional factor that includes the impact of that group on human health.

This factor must be informed by the most current data on the relationship between diet and disease. Developing modern datasets from multiple sources must also overcome the hurdle of interoperability between public, private, and research agencies to ensure that all groups can make the best evidence-informed policies and programs. They must also be communicated successfully to the population so that consumers can make the best possible choices for their health.

Featuring

Julie Meyer

Founder and Co-CEO

Eat Well Global

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian

Dean, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy

Tufts University

Joshua Smith

Director

Manna Tree Partners

Tambra Raye Stevenson

Founder

Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture

Taylor Wallace

Principal and CEO

Think Healthy Group

Hosted by

Daniella Taveau

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Related Experts