Event recap | Data-informed nutrition policy and practices
Event description
Across the world, one in five deaths are currently associated with poor diet, which contributes to a variety of chronic and deadly diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Population level interventions that are evidence-based are crucial to lowering this burden, and can be made even more effective through innovative public-private partnerships. Solutions can include adopting current methods that incentivize environmental and social impacts of a company or group, such as the ESG criteria, which can benefit from an additional factor that includes the impact of that group on human health.
This factor must be informed by the most current data on the relationship between diet and disease. Developing modern datasets from multiple sources must also overcome the hurdle of interoperability between public, private, and research agencies to ensure that all groups can make the best evidence-informed policies and programs. They must also be communicated successfully to the population so that consumers can make the best possible choices for their health.
Featuring
Julie Meyer
Founder and Co-CEO
Eat Well Global
Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian
Dean, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy
Tufts University
Joshua Smith
Director
Manna Tree Partners
Tambra Raye Stevenson
Founder
Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture
Taylor Wallace
Principal and CEO
Think Healthy Group
Hosted by
Daniella Taveau
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
