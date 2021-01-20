Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Jan 20, 2021

Event recap | Government and tech improvements for the delivery of public services

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Event description

By 2022, it is forecasted that there will be more than 50 billion network devices globally. The amount of data produced also is growing exponentially, such that by 2022 estimates suggest there will be more data created in one year than twice all the conversations ever held throughout the entire history of human species. With these rapid changes, the requirements of effective leadership are also changing. We must adopt new strategies to deliver results more effectively. Technology is augmenting what people and communities can do, for both better and worse. So too must we think about how to navigate second- and third-order effects of technological change. This episode of The GeoTech Hour highlights strategies for and examples of positive leadership in the current era.

Featuring

Byron Caswell
Vice President
ICF

Brittany Galli
Chief Success Officer
mobohubb

Derry Goberdhansingh
CEO
Harper Paige

Evanna Hu
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security 
Atlantic Council

Dustin Laun
CEO 
mobohubb

Hosted by

David Bray
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Previous episode

Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Event recap | AI, China, and the global quest for digital sovereignty – Report launch

In this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted January 13, 2021, we launch the report “Smart Partnerships amid Great Power Competition,” hold a conversation about AI, China, and the global quest for digital sovereignty, and gather experts to discuss regional specifics and the report authors’ alternative futures for global technology cooperation.

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

