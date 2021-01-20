Event recap | Government and tech improvements for the delivery of public services
Event description
By 2022, it is forecasted that there will be more than 50 billion network devices globally. The amount of data produced also is growing exponentially, such that by 2022 estimates suggest there will be more data created in one year than twice all the conversations ever held throughout the entire history of human species. With these rapid changes, the requirements of effective leadership are also changing. We must adopt new strategies to deliver results more effectively. Technology is augmenting what people and communities can do, for both better and worse. So too must we think about how to navigate second- and third-order effects of technological change. This episode of The GeoTech Hour highlights strategies for and examples of positive leadership in the current era.
Featuring
Byron Caswell
Vice President
ICF
Brittany Galli
Chief Success Officer
mobohubb
Derry Goberdhansingh
CEO
Harper Paige
Evanna Hu
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
Atlantic Council
Dustin Laun
CEO
mobohubb
Hosted by
David Bray
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
