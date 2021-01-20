Event recap | Government and tech improvements for the delivery of public services

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

By 2022, it is forecasted that there will be more than 50 billion network devices globally. The amount of data produced also is growing exponentially, such that by 2022 estimates suggest there will be more data created in one year than twice all the conversations ever held throughout the entire history of human species. With these rapid changes, the requirements of effective leadership are also changing. We must adopt new strategies to deliver results more effectively. Technology is augmenting what people and communities can do, for both better and worse. So too must we think about how to navigate second- and third-order effects of technological change. This episode of The GeoTech Hour highlights strategies for and examples of positive leadership in the current era.

Featuring

Byron Caswell

Vice President

ICF

Brittany Galli

Chief Success Officer

mobohubb

Derry Goberdhansingh

CEO

Harper Paige

Evanna Hu

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Atlantic Council

Dustin Laun

CEO

mobohubb

Hosted by

David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

