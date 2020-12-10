Event recap | Space salon: Innovative solutions to real world problems

Event description

The development of space exploration technologies has already benefited Earth in many ways, especially regarding communications, planetary observation, and economic growth. As the space launch and satellite markets continue to innovate swiftly, space technologies are increasingly critical to rapid decision-making for governments, industry, and individuals. With the recent increase in planet-wide disasters such as wildfires, resource shortages, mass migrations, and others, how can space technologies more effectively sustain Earth and life on it?

Cloud computing is key to enabling the necessary innovation that can address changing critical needs. Cloud computing capabilities support critical industries beyond space: national security, weather forecasting, terrain mapping, wildfire predictions, and more. The effective operation of those sectors requires managing voluminous amounts of data, all enabled by cloud capacity.

As the cloud increases data accessibility and processing for users, it removes old limits for a variety of industries, stakeholders, and customers of all shapes and sizes, which can all now leverage rapidly shared geospatial data to support prompt decision making here on Earth.

Panelists

Clint Crosier

Director, Aerospace and Satellite Solutions

Amazon Web Services

Dr. Divya Chander

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Fang Yuan, PhD

Assistant Director of Product Development

Digital Earth Africa

Joseph Bonivel, PhD

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Paul Grambauer

Cloud Data Scientist

Fireball

Peter Marquez

Head of Space Policy

Amazon Web Services

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

