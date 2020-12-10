Event recap | Space salon: Innovative solutions to real world problems
The development of space exploration technologies has already benefited Earth in many ways, especially regarding communications, planetary observation, and economic growth. As the space launch and satellite markets continue to innovate swiftly, space technologies are increasingly critical to rapid decision-making for governments, industry, and individuals. With the recent increase in planet-wide disasters such as wildfires, resource shortages, mass migrations, and others, how can space technologies more effectively sustain Earth and life on it?
Cloud computing is key to enabling the necessary innovation that can address changing critical needs. Cloud computing capabilities support critical industries beyond space: national security, weather forecasting, terrain mapping, wildfire predictions, and more. The effective operation of those sectors requires managing voluminous amounts of data, all enabled by cloud capacity.
As the cloud increases data accessibility and processing for users, it removes old limits for a variety of industries, stakeholders, and customers of all shapes and sizes, which can all now leverage rapidly shared geospatial data to support prompt decision making here on Earth.
Panelists
Clint Crosier
Director, Aerospace and Satellite Solutions
Amazon Web Services
Dr. Divya Chander
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Fang Yuan, PhD
Assistant Director of Product Development
Digital Earth Africa
Joseph Bonivel, PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Paul Grambauer
Cloud Data Scientist
Fireball
Peter Marquez
Head of Space Policy
Amazon Web Services
Hosted by
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
