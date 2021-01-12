Event recap | Tech and data recommendations for the new administration
David Bray, PhD, Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., PhD, Melissa Flagg, PhD, Bob Gourley, Divya Chander, MD, PhD,
Event description
In this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted on Wednesday, January 6, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST, panelists make recommendations on how the new administration can prioritize data and tech applications.
Many challenges await in the realms of data and tech, including ensuring the security of the government’s and nation’s software and hardware, improving cloud computing and machine learning abilities, and advancing biotechnology as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.
Government interventions to ensure a firm recovery from the pandemic will be essential. Creating working groups, councils, and alliances to develop and distribute vaccines and guarantee food security is essential to promoting security and peace. Such coalitions would be best initiated at the local and state level by creating groups that represent people in an authentic way. Philanthropic donors and organizations should be incorporated into solutions to these challenges.
Featuring
Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Dr. Divya Chander
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Melissa Flagg, PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Bob Gourley
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Hosted by
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.