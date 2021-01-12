Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Event recap | Tech and data recommendations for the new administration

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

Event description

In this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted on Wednesday, January 6, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST, panelists make recommendations on how the new administration can prioritize data and tech applications.

Many challenges await in the realms of data and tech, including ensuring the security of the government’s and nation’s software and hardware, improving cloud computing and machine learning abilities, and advancing biotechnology as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

Government interventions to ensure a firm recovery from the pandemic will be essential. Creating working groups, councils, and alliances to develop and distribute vaccines and guarantee food security is essential to promoting security and peace. Such coalitions would be best initiated at the local and state level by creating groups that represent people in an authentic way. Philanthropic donors and organizations should be incorporated into solutions to these challenges.

Featuring

Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Dr. Divya Chander
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Melissa Flagg, PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Bob Gourley
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

