Event recap | Tech and data recommendations for the new administration

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

In this episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted on Wednesday, January 6, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST, panelists make recommendations on how the new administration can prioritize data and tech applications.

Many challenges await in the realms of data and tech, including ensuring the security of the government’s and nation’s software and hardware, improving cloud computing and machine learning abilities, and advancing biotechnology as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

Government interventions to ensure a firm recovery from the pandemic will be essential. Creating working groups, councils, and alliances to develop and distribute vaccines and guarantee food security is essential to promoting security and peace. Such coalitions would be best initiated at the local and state level by creating groups that represent people in an authentic way. Philanthropic donors and organizations should be incorporated into solutions to these challenges.

Featuring

Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., PhD

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Dr. Divya Chander

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Melissa Flagg, PhD

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Bob Gourley

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Related experts

Previous episode