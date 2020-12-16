Event recap | Technology, policy, and leadership in 2021

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

This episode of the GeoTech Hour, hosted Wednesday, December 16, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT, features the Honorable Secretary James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition. Sec. Geurts will join Dr. David Bray, the Director of the GeoTech Center, in a conversation centered on how leadership will change in the upcoming digital decade. The talk will highlight how both the public and private sectors can operate with agility at scale amid global turbulence and change.

As the Navy’s acquisition executive, Mr. Geurts has oversight of an annual budget in excess of $100 billion and is responsible for equipping and supporting the finest Sailors and Marines in the world with the best platforms, systems and technology as they operate around the globe in defense of the Nation. Quickly adapting to these changes will be crucial to the prosperity of communities and security of the country. This success also depends on identifying opportunities for global collaboration in an increasingly connected world.

In parallel, some transnational entities now have outsized influence, especially when it comes to digital capabilities and datasets. This represents a new era for both doing the business of civil societies as well as the global business of diplomacy. For open societies, functions that previously were done solely by governments now require private sector partnerships to successfully continue—such responsibilities cannot be ignored lest the functions of societies fall apart. Join us for an exciting GeoTech Hour on these topics and more with special VIP guest ASN Geurts and Dr. Bray as host.

Featuring

Honorable Secretary James F. Geurts

Assistant Secretary, Research, Development and Acquisition

United States Navy

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Previous episode